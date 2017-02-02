Fairfield police search for man accused of shooting his father - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield police search for man accused of shooting his father

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Fairfield Police Chief Nicholas Dyer says his officers are searching for a man they say shot his father.

Officers say this happened in the 400 block of Jerry Coleman Street.

The man fled the scene following the shooting and the father has been transported to the hospital, Dyer says.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

