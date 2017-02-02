Former NFL Star Bobby Humphrey reflects back on Super Bowl XXIV

It has been 27 years since Bobby Humphrey heard his name introduced to thousands before Super Bowl XXIV.

“I remember walking through the tunnel and hearing my name called before the National Anthem. It was a dream come true,” the former NFL star said.

Bobby’s passion for football started when he was little. As soon as he picked up a football, he took off running.

“When I was little, I was always the fastest. Coaches always looked for that in a skill position. So, I started out as a running back and stayed true to it,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey went to Glenn High School in Birmingham where he perfected his craft and received a football scholarship to play at Alabama. In his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, he rushed for 3,420 yards and broke several school records.

Humphrey’s speed and agility landed him at the top of the list of NFL Draft prospects.

In 1989, the Birmingham native was selected in the first round by the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft.

“Back in the day, in 1989, I had no clue what team I would be going to. When I was selected by the Denver Broncos, the only thing I knew was that it was cold,” Humphrey laughed.

But the cold did not stop him from pursuing his dream. Humphrey, during his rookie season, emerged as one of the star running backs for the Broncos.

The Broncos started out 3-0 before losing their first game to the Cleveland Browns, a game Humphrey will never forget.

“After our first loss, I actually cried. I then realized that there’s no crying in the NFL or in professional sports. A couple of veteran guys in the locker room laughed at me a lot, so needless to say I didn’t cry after a loss again,” said Humphrey.

The Broncos went 11-5 that year and qualified for Super Bowl XXIV.

“Walking out on the field was one of the greatest moments of my life. I wouldn’t say it was overwhelming, but it was definitely exciting. My heart was beating a thousand-times a minute,” Humphrey said.

But once the emotion wore off, it was time to play.

“You are kind of on cloud nine at the beginning. But once you get past the first hit, you sink in and get into a rhythm,” Humphrey said.

But that rhythm never came. The Bronco’s lost to the San Francisco 49ers 55-10 in ugly fashion, an experience that Humphrey will never forget.

“At the end of the day, you want to walk away as a champ. However, you have to be appreciative of making it. There’s a level of appreciation of getting there, but there’s a level of satisfaction of winning it and I’ll never know how that feels,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey rushed for 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie year with the Broncos and has used their Super Bowl loss as a learning experience.

“One of the things I learned is regardless of the situation that you are in, you have to keep fighting. There were some things that turned for the worst in that ball game, but despite how bad things appeared to be, you have to keep fighting. You have to continue to strive to do better, and that’s what I’ve applied to my life,” Humphrey said.

So each year when the Super Bowl approaches, Humphrey cringes when he reflects back to Super Bowl XXIV.

“I don’t like being reminded of the score of the game we played back in 1990,” Humphrey laughed. “But, you know, it also makes me think about the career I had and I appreciate that moment.”

Humphrey spent three years with the Broncos before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He finished his NFL career there in 1993.

“To be able to go to the Super Bowl your first year is pretty amazing. In my five years in the NFL, I never made it back to the Super Bowl, so I’m glad I made it my first time in the league,” Humphrey added.

Bobby Humphrey’s Super Bowl LI predictions:

New England Patriots – 37

Atlanta Falcons - 34

