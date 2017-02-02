AL GOP unveils agenda for upcoming legislative session

This week, Alabama Republicans unveiled their legislative agenda for next week’s legislative session.

One bill calls for protecting all historical monuments. This would prevent the city of Birmingham from removing the Confederate Memorial from Linn Park.

"It’s important to protect history, good or bad. It's important so our children and future generations can see what made us today," Sen. Gerald Allen of Cottondale said.

Allen sponsored a similar bill last year.

Community activist Frank Matthews has been campaigning for the removal the memorial for years.

"They were rebels. They were terrorist. The lifestyle they fought for was the lifestyle to capturing and keeping black people slaves," Matthews said.

The Alabama House Republican Caucus released its agenda which has been called Alabama Proud.

A constitutional amendment would designate Alabama a pro-life state. Mountain Brook Representative David Faulkner said the pro-life amendment doesn't outlaw abortion in Alabama.

“That is a part of the court system as the law stands today. It's symbolic of representing values of Alabamians," Faulkner said.

The republican lawmaker said a bill calling for punishment of cities or universities for declaring themselves sanctuary cities, providing protection for undocumented immigrants, was debated long before the Birmingham City Council vote Tuesday.

"We have to enforce the laws of the land. We can’t stop enforcing laws we don't like," Faulkner said.

Faulkner said the lawmakers have more important issues, such as funding Medicaid and prisons to consider. Even so, Alabama Proud features bills many voters want them to debate.

