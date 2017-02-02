Cullman standoff sheds light on mental health training for police

Frank Lane of Cullman died after a four-hour standoff with police Wednesday night.

Police say he poured gasoline inside the home and apparently set it on fire.

"We are dealing with more and more people with mental illnesses being pushed down to the community level because we don't have the bed space and staff," said Kenny Culpepper, Cullman Police Chief said.

The National Alliance on Mental Health in Alabama said this is a statewide problem. The group is backing a bill in the state legislature which mandates 40 hours of training for law enforcement officers dealing with those with mental health issues.

"They learn to keep their distance. The learn how to stay calm and remain calm throughout the process with that individual," Wanda Laird, Executive Director NAMI said.

The training includes dealing with those with autism or schizophrenia where a person may not realize they are dealing with police.

While training is expected to be beneficial, mental health advocates said more funding for mental health facilities are needed to treat and house these individuals.

"That is why we are stressing this training and funds provided for it but for funds to be provided in general for the mental health system, " Laird said.

