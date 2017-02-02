Family thanks community for donations to pay for funeral of teen killed while walking home from school

The family members are thanking the community for helping them pay for the funeral of a teen who was shot and killed walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.

The family needs $3,000 to bury Juzahris Quintez Webb, 17.

If you are interested in helping the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

