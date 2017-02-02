J-P: Colder and wetter pattern setting up

This evening temperatures will quickly d rop into the upper 40s. with scattered light showers. The rain should decrease in coverage through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow should be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 50s with only a small chance for rain. Expect some cold weather tonight. Overnight lows will fall to around 30 degrees.

Weekend Forecast: It will be a chilly start on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine. There is a small chance for rain Saturday evening with lows around 41 degrees. Expect scattered showers on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. The best rain chances on Sunday will be through the midday and north of I-20.

Monday looks mostly dry and warmer. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Expect rain and storms to return on Tuesday with temperatures near 70. There is a First Alert for the possibility of some stronger thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. It is still too early for specifics, but we will have to watch closely has dewpoint temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Rain chances should decrease during the afternoon on Wednesday leaving us with cloudy skies. Highs will reach the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday look significantly colder. At least one forecast model is showing the possibility of brief period of snowfall for North Alabama on Thursday.

