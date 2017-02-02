Hoover police arrest former Hoover City Schools employee for theft

Hoover police say they have arrested and charged a former Hoover City Schools employee for theft.

Police say Stephen Todd Huddleston, 45, of Calera is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Police say Huddleston fraudulently purchased more than $37,000 worth of copper pipe with the school system's accounts. The pipe was never used for any project in the school system.

Officers were alerted to the situation by school administrators in Nov. 2016, who had already begun investigating Huddleston. The fraudulent purchases were made between November 2014 and March 2016. It is not clear at this time what Huddleston did with the copper pipe.

Superintendent Kathy Murphy released the following statement:

Our school district takes seriously allegations and suspicions of wrongdoing. The school district fairly and impartially investigates allegations of wrongdoing and refers matters, as would be appropriate, to our local law enforcement. Such is the case here. After following proper procedures and protocols in our review, the school district found the need to refer the matter to the Hoover Police Department. We appreciate the work of the Hoover Police Department as it relates to this matter. We will continue to cooperate with authorities as this case works its way through the appropriate legal and judicial channels.

