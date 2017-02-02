Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, killing her sister pleads - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, killing her sister pleads not guilty

John Barry Hubbard arrives to court Sept. 22, 2015. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC) John Barry Hubbard arrives to court Sept. 22, 2015. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
BIBB COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

John Barry Hubbard, the Bibb County man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and killing her sister in 2015, has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says no trial date has been set yet.  

Hubbard faces capital murder and kidnapping charges.

The man's cousin, Gary Wade Rowland, is also charged in the case.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly