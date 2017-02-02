Proposed bill could penalize Ala. cities who adopt sanctuary city policy

One lawmaker says there could be severe consequences for Birmingham if the city moves forward with its sanctuary city policy.

The city council's resolution passed Tuesday but is only a statement and holds no weight of law.

But Republican lawmakers tell WBRC a bill is expected to be considered in the legislative session to penalize any municipality that declares itself a sanctuary city.

"I would have liked for the city to sit down and say, 'Hey, this is what we're thinking.' And hey, they've got to do what they think is best for Birmingham, but it's not best for Birmingham to not follow the law," Rep. Jack Williams (R-Vestavia Hills) said.

City leaders contend their actions are not in violation of Alabama law or the president's executive order of a temporary immigration ban.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.