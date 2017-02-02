Jefferson Co. deputies now investigating discovery of human remains as homicide

Jefferson County authorities say a death investigation has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after human remains were found near a vacant home in the Booker Heights community in the western part of the county.

Deputies were called to a home on Shady Grove Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 on a report of human remains being found nearby. A man had been squirrel hunting in the area and had found what he believed to be human skeletal remains.

Deputies were led to a densely overgrown area in the 5300 block of Wood Avenue where the remains were located.

After examining the remains, authorities believe the victim to be an 18 to 28-year-old male and that the body had been in the woods for several months.

"Looks like they have been quite some time. There was no clothing left, no kind of identification left. Not a purse. Not a wallet," said Randy Christian, Jefferson County Chief Deputy.

Deputies have not released the cause of death and have not been able to determine the victim's race at this time.

Christians adds if not for the hunter the remains may have never been found because it's such a remote, dense area in the woods.

"The key for us right now is identify that body. We are investigating this as a homicide. We got a cause of death. We are not releasing that. We definitely believe this person was murdered," Christian said.

Investigators are checking the immediate area for any missing person. Christian is confident someone will know the man.

The people who live in the area said the discovery of the body and now that is called a murder make them all uneasy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

