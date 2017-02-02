Melissa, Judy, Barrish and Marcus

Melissa, born November 1997 is a very sweet girl that cares tremendously about others, especially her siblings. She is very interested in fashion and hair styling, taking great pride in her personal appearance. If given a chance to have a day that was all about her she would want to go shopping and be able to buy anything she wanted. Currently, Melissa is employed with Domino’s Pizza as a cashier. She does well in school making A’s and B’s. While she attends regular classes, Melissa does receive special education services and accommodations are made for her learning disability.

Judy, born September 2000 is a sweet girl. She receives special education services at school and has a low IQ. Judy likes to shop and spend time with her sister, Melissa. If she could plan a day that was all about her, she would love to go shopping and be able to buy anything she wants. She likes to travel and go to new places. Judy loves children and does very well with young children and babies. She also loves to spend time on computers and tablets. She does receive special education services. As well as receiving speech therapy through the school system, Judy often struggles academically, especially in Reading and Math.

Barrish, born August 2004 is a sweet child who has an inquisitive nature and loves to learn new things and go on trips. Barrish loves football and he plays on a local peewee team. He also likes toy trucks and cars, playing outside and any kind of animal. Barrish struggles in almost every area of academics and participates in speech therapy. He has a positive attitude regarding school, but he does struggle socially to make meaningful friendships with his peers.

Marcus, born October 2008 is a very lovable and sweet child. He enjoys playing with toys and puzzles, but especially trucks and cars. One of the words that he verbalizes is “truck”. If given a day that was all about him, Marcus would choose to play outside, but he also likes to watch TV. Over the past year, Marcus has been able to travel to Atlanta to the Aquarium, to Disney World, and to Six Flags. He receives special education services due to a demonstrated significant receptive-expressive language delay. He is functionally non-verbal but can produce a variety of spoken language. Marcus may use gestures or pictures to communicate. Marcus’ receptive and expressive language delays adversely affect his ability to fully access the general education curriculum and participate in age-appropriate activities. He greatly benefits from consistency and has the capacity to learn a routine. He and his siblings would do best in a two-parent household with parents that are equipped to handle their unique needs.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.