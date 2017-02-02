Man hit, killed by train in Anniston

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning on North Hunter Street in Anniston.
The accident happened around 9 a.m.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown says the man was walking down the train tracks when he was hit.
He has not been identified.
