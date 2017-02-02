Birmingham police investigate double shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting on Oporto-Madrid Boulevard and 3rd Avenue South at Joe and Deb's Wings & Rings.

Lt. Sean Edwards says a victim and two suspects were involved. The victim and one of the suspects were both shot in the arm and treated at UAB Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards says the incident appears to have all started with a feud between the two suspects and a cousin of the victim.

The two suspects saw the victim go inside the store and when he came out, the two suspects confronted him and there was a fight. The men pulled out guns and that's when the victim and one of the suspects was shot.

All three men then fled the scene to different locations.

There are no suspects in custody and charges have not yet been announced.

