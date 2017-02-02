No charges to be filed in burning of Tuscaloosa County bridge

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up their investigation and no criminal charges will be filed against the people who caused the Whitson bridge to burn down near Samantha.

The Chief of Samantha's Volunteer Fire Department said the blaze was the result of a bonfire started by some people that got out of control but sheriff's investigators say those people didn't intend for that to happen.

The 25 year-old wooden bridge was treated with a chemical that's also flammable, causing the fire to spread quickly.

Replacing the bridge could cost more than $1 million and take up to two years to replace.

