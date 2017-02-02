Jeh Jeh Live: Davis Cup

The Davis Cup kicks off tomorrow at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The competition is between the USA and Switzerland. Tickets start at only $25. Matches begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Top Players such as John Isner, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey and more to represent U.S. Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group first round against Switzerland. This U.S. Davis Cup team will be competing in Birmingham for the first time since 2009. The U.S. team has won 32 Davis Cup crowns, the most of any nation. Founded in 1900, Davis Cup is the world's largest annual international men's team competition. Be a part of history as Birmingham welcomes the Davis Cup. The best-of-five match series will be played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on February 3-5 and you don't want to miss out. Tickets can be purchased or find more information online at www.usta.com/daviscup.

