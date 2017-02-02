Super Bowl ads

Janice talked with Dan Monroe of Cayenne Creative and David Davis of Chief Strategy Group. The "Intel" spot with Tom Brady showcases Intel's 360-degree replay technology, which will be on display during the game. It can make any moment an epic moment. It's really cool technology that will be at work during the game, shown through a cool ball player who'll be playing in the game. It's yet to be seen whether people will connect on the level they're hoping they will. Snickers announced it will do the big game's first LIVE commercial, so we really don't know what it will be yet. They've built a website around streaming content from the 'set' where the spot will be filmed, and they've planned social media components. Snickers is counting on this concept generating LOTS of chatter. Buick created a cute spot with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr. This brand's putting an NFL superstar and a supermodel to work to mock outdated perceptions of their product. This will connect with viewers because of adorable children playing football, the surprise element and the aforementioned supermodel and NFL superstar. Fiji Water's short spot is over-the-top on production and it already ran in 2016. In this bunch of superstar ads, it's not that memorable. Mr. Clean's ad is absolutely the most memorable one we have seen so far. It's a mix of animation and live action, and it gets the message across - use Mr. Clean, make it fun and who knows what might happen! We will talk with David and Dan again on Monday after all the ads run to get their takes on the hits and misses!

