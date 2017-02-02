National Signing Day recap

Alabama came up just short in its bid for a second straight national title on the field, but the Crimson Tide's dominance on the recruiting trail remains as strong as ever. According to composite rankings of recruiting services compiled by 247Sports, Alabama finished atop the team standings for a seventh consecutive year. And this might have been Nick Saban's best class yet. Mike talked with John Garcia, Jr. of Scout.com. Garcia says Alabama did it again by focusing on needs and taking advantage of the transition elsewhere in college football, particularly with prospects in Louisiana and Texas en route to another top class. Auburn closed well and maintained its solid foundation set in this cycle. It needed front-7 help late and pulled a blue-chip out-of-state prospect to wrap up the class in Markaviest Bryant. UGA and Florida closed very well, maybe even better than expected in what was another great year for the SEC.

