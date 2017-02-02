Judy Bates, the Bargainomics Lady, joined us with some good bargains! She says one way to have more money is to stop overpaying your income tax. A lot of people claim one less dependent than they actually have so they can end up with a tax refund each year. What that means is you're letting the government act as your savings account for the entire year and they aren't paying you one penny of interest. Instead of overpaying your taxes, figure out how much more money that would add to your paycheck each month and have that amount automatically deposited into an interest-bearing savings account. How hard is it to find the lowest price on prescription drugs? It's about as easy as the push of a button – or two.

A new website, www.GoodRX.com, lets you input the name of your prescription medication and your zip code and then shows you the prices at pharmacies in your area and even includes free discount coupons. For example, Judy checked the price of a 30-day supply of 40mg pravastatin, or generic Pravachol tablets and found prices as low as $9.99 and as high as $28.51 – all for the same medication. You can also download their app. Just look for GoodRX in your Google or Apple play store. Judy found this $200 evening gown for $20 at Bargain Hunt, but the discount date on the sales tickets gave her another 50 percent off, which means she paid $10. Bargain Hunt stores carry overstock and closeout merchandise from clothing to furniture, appliances, and electronics. What's available changes constantly, so the more often you stop by, the better chance you have of finding the best bargains. There are Bargain Hunt stores on Lorna Road in Hoover, on Crestwood Boulevard, and at Brook Highland on 280, as well as in Gadsden. For more deals like these, visit www.Bargainomics.com.

