In 2009 Joel Feldman's 21-year-old daughter, Casey, was killed by a distracted driver. Since then he has worked to change driving attitudes and habits and raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. Feldman has given more than 400 presentations at businesses, medical, legal and traffic safety conferences and to middles school, high school and college students across the country. Feldman and his wife, Dianne Anderson, created The Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation and EndDD.org - End Distracted Driving - is a project of the Foundation. With input from experts at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Feldman developed an interactive, scientifically-guided, evidence-based distracted driving awareness program integrating health communication, behavioral change, and targeted persuasion principles.

Thanks to Feldman's leadership, over 275,000 participants have attended the program in more than 40 states and Canada with a network of 700 trained volunteer distracted driving speakers. In its August 2014 report on the most effective teen distracted driving presentations in the US the Governor's Highway Safety Association highlighted www.EndDD.org. Distracted driving speaker Joel Feldman has been a practicing attorney for more than 30 years and regularly represents those injured, or family members of those killed, by distracted drivers. Feldman readily admits that even with representing victims of distracted driving crashes he frequently drove distracted until his daughter's death. He earned a Master's Degree in counseling from Villanova, after Casey's death, and uses counseling skills in presenting the EndDD.org program at high schools, colleges, community programs, hospitals, legal and medical conventions, construction and utility companies, pharmaceutical companies and other businesses. He frequently speaks at national and regional youth safety and traffic safety conferences. Feldman particularly enjoys working with students and has supported numerous youth-led distracted driving projects across the country. For more information, call 855-363-3478 or visit www.EndDD.org.

