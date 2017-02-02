Good Day Alabama: February 2, 2017

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

PET OF THE WEEK - A representative from the Shelby Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. His name is Donovan. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org.

DISTRACTED DRIVING - In 2009 Joel Feldman's 21-year-old daughter, Casey, was killed by a distracted driver. Since then he has worked to change driving attitudes and habits and raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. Feldman has given more than 400 presentations at businesses, medical, legal and traffic safety conferences and to middles school, high school and college students across the country. Feldman and his wife, Dianne Anderson, created The Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation and EndDD.org - End Distracted Driving - is a project of the Foundation. With input from experts at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Feldman developed an interactive, scientifically-guided, evidence-based distracted driving awareness program integrating health communication, behavioral change, and targeted persuasion principles. Thanks to Feldman's leadership, over 275,000 participants have attended the program in more than 40 states and Canada with a network of 700 trained volunteer distracted driving speakers. In its August 2014 report on the most effective teen distracted driving presentations in the US the Governor's Highway Safety Association highlighted www.EndDD.org. Distracted driving speaker Joel Feldman has been a practicing attorney for more than 30 years and regularly represents those injured, or family members of those killed, by distracted drivers. Feldman readily admits that even with representing victims of distracted driving crashes he frequently drove distracted until his daughter's death. He earned a Master's Degree in counseling from Villanova, after Casey's death, and uses counseling skills in presenting the EndDD.org program at high schools, colleges, community programs, hospitals, legal and medical conventions, construction and utility companies, pharmaceutical companies and other businesses. He frequently speaks at national and regional youth safety and traffic safety conferences. Feldman particularly enjoys working with students and has supported numerous youth-led distracted driving projects across the country. For more information, call 855-363-3478 or visit www.EndDD.org.

JEH JEH LIVE - The Davis Cup kicks off tomorrow at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The competition is between the USA and Switzerland. Tickets start at only $25. Matches begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Top Players such as John Isner, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey and more to represent U.S. Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group first round against Switzerland. This U.S. Davis Cup team will be competing in Birmingham for the first time since 2009. The U.S. team has won 32 Davis Cup crowns, the most of any nation. Founded in 1900, Davis Cup is the world's largest annual international men's team competition. Be a part of history as Birmingham welcomes the Davis Cup. The best-of-five match series will be played at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on February 3-5 and you don't want to miss out. Tickets can be purchased or find more information online at www.usta.com/daviscup.

BARGAINOMICS LADY - Judy Bates, the Bargainomics Lady, joined us with some good bargains! She says one way to have more money is to stop overpaying your income tax. A lot of people claim one less dependent than they actually have so they can end up with a tax refund each year. What that means is you're letting the government act as your savings account for the entire year and they aren't paying you one penny of interest. Instead of overpaying your taxes, figure out how much more money that would add to your paycheck each month and have that amount automatically deposited into an interest-bearing savings account. How hard is it to find the lowest price on prescription drugs? It's about as easy as the push of a button – or two. A new website, www.GoodRX.com, lets you input the name of your prescription medication and your zip code and then shows you the prices at pharmacies in your area and even includes free discount coupons. For example, Judy checked the price of a 30-day supply of 40mg pravastatin, or generic Pravachol tablets and found prices as low as $9.99 and as high as $28.51 – all for the same medication. You can also download their app. Just look for GoodRX in your Google or Apple play store. Judy found this $200 evening gown for $20 at Bargain Hunt, but the discount date on the sales tickets gave her another 50 percent off, which means she paid $10. Bargain Hunt stores carry overstock and closeout merchandise from clothing to furniture, appliances, and electronics. What's available changes constantly, so the more often you stop by, the better chance you have of finding the best bargains. There are Bargain Hunt stores on Lorna Road in Hoover, on Crestwood Boulevard, and at Brook Highland on 280, as well as in Gadsden. For more deals like these, visit www.Bargainomics.com.

SIGNING DAY - Alabama came up just short in its bid for a second straight national title on the field, but the Crimson Tide's dominance on the recruiting trail remains as strong as ever. According to composite rankings of recruiting services compiled by 247Sports, Alabama finished atop the team standings for a seventh consecutive year. And this might have been Nick Saban's best class yet. Mike talked with John Garcia, Jr. of Scout.com. Garcia says Alabama did it again by focusing on needs and taking advantage of the transition elsewhere in college football, particularly with prospects in Louisiana and Texas en route to another top class. Auburn closed well and maintained its solid foundation set in this cycle. It needed front-7 help late and pulled a blue-chip out-of-state prospect to wrap up the class in Markaviest Bryant. UGA and Florida closed very well, maybe even better than expected in what was another great year for the SEC.

SUPER BOWL ADS - Janice talked with Dan Monroe of Cayenne Creative and David Davis of Chief Strategy Group. The "Intel" spot with Tom Brady showcases Intel's 360-degree replay technology, which will be on display during the game. It can make any moment an epic moment. It's really cool technology that will be at work during the game, shown through a cool ball player who'll be playing in the game. It's yet to be seen whether people will connect on the level they're hoping they will. Snickers announced it will do the big game's first LIVE commercial, so we really don't know what it will be yet. They've built a website around streaming content from the 'set' where the spot will be filmed, and they've planned social media components. Snickers is counting on this concept generating LOTS of chatter. Buick created a cute spot with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr. This brand's putting an NFL superstar and a supermodel to work to mock outdated perceptions of their product. This will connect with viewers because of adorable children playing football, the surprise element and the aforementioned supermodel and NFL superstar. Fiji Water's short spot is over-the-top on production and it already ran in 2016. In this bunch of superstar ads, it's not that memorable. Mr. Clean's ad is absolutely the most memorable one we have seen so far. It's a mix of animation and live action, and it gets the message across - use Mr. Clean, make it fun and who knows what might happen! We will talk with David and Dan again on Monday after all the ads run to get their takes on the hits and misses!

SESSIONS CONFIRMATION - Senator Jeff Sessions is one step closer to being America's next Attorney General. Members of the committee advocating against Sessions approval say Sessions misrepresented his record and tried to present his history on voting and civil rights in a more favorable light. Those who support Sessions disagree and believe Sessions will follow the law if confirmed as Attorney General. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted eleven to nine to approve Sessions. Now the vote goes before the full Senate. Janice talked with former Alabama State Representative Paul Demarco and Democrat strategist John Saxon for their reaction.