Jill: You'll continue to need a jacket and an umbrella today

A FIRST ALERT remains for wet roads and cool temperatures today and Friday.



A cold front in the vicinity will create a temperature gradient from north to south today, tonight and tomorrow. It will also keep a good chance for showers around today and Friday morning before exiting south.

Temperatures north of I-20 will be in the 40s the rest of today and 60s to the south of I-20. In the middle the readings will be in the 50s. Area wide temperatures will slowly cool the rest of this afternoon.



Showers become very spotty tonight and then will increase in coverage for Friday morning. Unlike this morning, the better rain chance sets up south of I-20 on Friday.

Temperatures start in the upper 30s north and upper 40s south. Expect clearing skies from northwest to southeast during the afternoon hours and decreasing rain chances.



Friday will also be on the breezy side and with temperatures in the 50s that will mean feels like temperatures in the 40s.



THE WEEKEND: The weekend starts off dry, sunny and cold!

A FIRST ALERT on Saturday morning for below freezing temperatures and widespread frost. Most locations will bottom out in the upper 20s. Expect sunshine to start and partly sunny skies to finish. Temperatures rise into the middle 50s.



The chance for showers returns on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, rain chances decrease and temperatures increase. The weather looks great before settling in to watch the Super Bowl.



NEXT WEEK: Next week looks warmer and then turning stormy late Tuesday into Wednesday. Data is showing a little more instability with that system which raises the chance for strong storms. A FIRST ALERT remains for this potential.

