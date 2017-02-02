Salmon with Avocado and Orange Salsa

Ingredients:

2 navel oranges

1 cup chopped avocado

½ cup finely chopped sweet onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons canola oil

4- 4-oz. salmon fillets, skinned

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Slice off both ends of each orange. Following the curve of the fruit, slice away peel and white pith. Cut oranges into quarters lengthwise; slice sections crosswise into ¼-inch thick pieces.

Combine orange pieces, avocado, onion, cilantro, lime juice, ¼ teaspoon salt and the cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Sprinkle fish with ¼ teaspoon salt and the pepper. Add fish to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side or until done. Top fish evenly with salsa

