Salmon with Avocado and Orange Salsa

Ingredients: 

2 navel oranges
1 cup chopped avocado
½ cup finely chopped sweet onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
½ teaspoon salt, divided
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons canola oil
4- 4-oz. salmon fillets, skinned
¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Slice off both ends of each orange. Following the curve of the fruit, slice away peel and white pith. Cut oranges into quarters lengthwise; slice sections crosswise into ¼-inch thick pieces.
Combine orange pieces, avocado, onion, cilantro, lime juice, ¼ teaspoon salt and the cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Sprinkle fish with ¼ teaspoon salt and the pepper. Add fish to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side or until done. Top fish evenly with salsa

