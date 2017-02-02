Birmingham PD says uncle was dropping niece off at daycare when nephew found gun, accidentally shot himself

Birmingham police are investigating an accidental shooting involving an 8-year-old boy.

Lt. Sean Edwards says an uncle was taking two of his young family members to school. When he stopped and dropped the niece off at St. Joseph's daycare on 13th Street Ensley, the 8-year-old nephew found the uncle's gun in the car and shot himself.

Edwards says when the uncle came back out the car and found the child, he immediately started driving to UAB Hospital and called 911. Edwards says there was some delay in Birmingham officers being notified because the man's call was routed to Fairfield Police, who then called Birmingham officers to respond to UAB Hospital.

Once the uncle arrived at UAB, medical staff transferred the child to Children's of Alabama.

The child has life-threatening injuries. Edwards said he did not want to specify at this time where the child was injured.

"He's fighting for his life but I believe he's in great hands," Edwards said.

Edwards says that investigators are speaking to the uncle right now, who apparently helps bring the children to school on a regular basis. They are not sure where the gun was stored in the car but Edwards says "the reality is, it was unsecured."

"This was just a grave, grave accident. I can only imagine probably what he's dealing with right now," Edwards added. "But you know the truth of the matter is as adults, it's our responsibility to make sure we secure our fire arms especially when there are children around. There's just no room for error when it comes to firearms."

While noting it was an accident, Edwards says police will not rule out charging the uncle.

"This is not the first time we've had an accidental shooting where an adult has left a firearm unsecure, so we're going to do our due diligence if there is a possibility charges come forth," he said.

The child was in surgery much of the morning.

