Man accused in Trussville "peeper" case turns himself in

A Trussville man accused of peeping into the dressing room of a local clothing store has turned himself in.

Matthew David Piell bonded himself out after being taken into custody on two warrants for criminal surveillance. Investigators say he was caught by a customer using his phone to spy on two victims in the dressing room of The Pants Store in Trussville.

Piell was captured on surveillance driving away.

He is expected in court on March 15.

