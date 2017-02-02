Mickey: A couple of weak systems will produce scattered showers

We are looking at an increase in cloud cover today with a slight chance of scattered showers. Highs are only expected to make it into the mid-50s this afternoon with SW winds around 5 mph.

Scattered light showers take us into tonight with lows near 41 and a N wind around 5 mph.

Most of the showers should begin moving south of us tomorrow. Look for decreasing clouds Friday afternoon with highs near 50 and a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear skies are now expected for Saturday. It should be a beautiful start to our weekend with morning temperatures just below freezing and highs in the upper 50s. That's close to normal highs and lows for this time of the year.

A weak frontal boundary pushes into Alabama Sunday, but the the rain chances from this system appear to be very limited. This morning's model run hardly showed any rain at all.

So we could remain dry until a more impressive system arrives next Tuesday into Wednesday. The instability has backed off with this system, but we could still receive some much needed rainfall from it.

