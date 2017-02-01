Tuscaloosa city finds discount for citizens with flood insurance

Some Tuscaloosa homeowners will soon get a discount on flood insurance.

A flood management plan is helping these homeowners.

“I live in a flood area and I was told that I had to get flood insurance. The flooding is an inconvenience having the water come into your home,” said Donna Davidson who lives in West End.

Flood season is upon us and although a lot of us don't want to deal with the hassle of getting insurance but in flood-prone parts of the city it's necessary to have.

“I certainly would not like to be in a flood plain myself,” said the city watershed manager Josh Yates.

But if you are living in one, Yates said starting May 1, you will automatically see a 10 percent discount on your flood insurance.

“You know, $50,000 back into our citizens' pockets that otherwise would have been spent for FEMA insurance,” said Yates.

The watershed manager said those FEMA premiums are more often triggered for coastal environments for events like hurricanes that cost billions of dollars.

“So, the rates that are going up, this is to combat them,” said Yates.

The city's flood management plan could save policy holders $100 per year.

“It's a start, it probably won't make a lot of difference but it definitely will help. I think it should be more,” Davidson.

The city is looking into potential code regulation changes that could bring the discount up to 15 percent.

The flood discount program for Tuscaloosa started in 1990.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.