Tuscaloosa mayoral candidate can't vote but he can run for office

Secretary of State John Merrill said is saying as of February 1, 2017, Tuscaloosa mayoral candidate Stepfon Lewis is not eligible to serve as mayor even if he's elected, but that does not disqualify him from running.

When voters head to the polls March 7 they have the option to vote for Lewis or current Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

In the meantime, Lewis, a convicted felon, is still working to get his voter rights restored.

“They never really talk about voter restoration, voter intimidation, voter suppression,” said Lewis.

Lewis hosted a voting rights rally Tuesday hoping to inspire others with criminal backgrounds to start the process to get their voting rights restored, a process he said is taking forever.

“If Mr. Lewis or any citizen feels like they are having a difficult time going through the process they can contact our office,” said Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill introduced legislation last year that would make it easier for folks with criminal convictions to go through the steps to get their voting rights back.

“It’s really about the haves versus the have nots,” said Lewis.

Lewis said he's paid his restitution from his possession and distribution drug charge, served his time, and filed the paper work with the probation office but is still waiting for a decision.

“He's not eligible to vote but you can actually be elected to a position in Alabama without being a registered voter,” said Merrill.

Merrill said Lewis needs that certificate of good standing to participate in the electoral process.

A woman spoke at Lewis' rally to try and motivate others. Martha Shearer is a mother of three who served a five-year prison sentence and has two masters degrees in substance abuse counseling and social work.

“I was arrested for drug possession and getting people's rights restored and seeing them feel whole again is just something I enjoy doing,” said Shearer.

Secretary of State Merrill said Lewis has until May 21st to meet the requirements to serve as mayor. That's of course, if he's elected.

