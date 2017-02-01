Helena Middle School continues to encourage sick kids to stay home

Helena Middle School continues to encourage sick kids to stay ho - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Helena Middle School principal told parents Wednesday that absentee numbers did not go up and fewer students went to see the school nurse after a recent spike in illnesses.

The school is encouraging parents to keep their children home if they are experiencing any symptoms. 

About 16 percent of the students have called out sick this week because of a flu-like illness. 

