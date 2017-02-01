Federal judge throws out Birmingham lawsuit challenging Alabama's minimum wage law

A federal judge has thrown out the city of Birmingham's lawsuit challenging the state's minimum wage law.

The judge says the state has a constitutional authority to set statewide standards and that it was not a case of discrimination as the city argued.

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange welcomed the ruling saying, "it was wrong and unfair to accuse the legislature of racism when similar minimum-wage laws have been enacted by some 16 other states...my office will continue to defend this law if necessary."

