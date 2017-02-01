J-P: Spotty showers possible through Friday

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Thursday.

Rain chances will be around 40 percent during the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s.

The spotty showers will continue through Friday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday should be mainly sunny with cool temperatures and lows in the 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night with a few showers possible. Expect overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Expect a 40 percent rain chance on Sunday with the best opportunity for rain north of I-20. Highs will reach the mid 60s during the afternoon Sunday. No severe weather is expected and only a small chance for thunderstorms.

Monday should be a bit drier with temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is possible we could see a few strong storms during this timeframe. Forecast have backed off on the instability just a bit since earlier model runs.

