Cullman authorities say man killed in house fire during standoff

Authorities say that a stand off with a man in the 1600 block of Catoma Lane ended with a fatal house fire Wednesday.

The Cullman County Coroner confirms that the man, identified by police as Frank Kane, has passed away.

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper says they were called to the house around 3 p.m. by a concerned relative who smelled gasoline. The relative was able to get Kane's elderly mother out of the home before the standoff and fire.

Culpepper says Kane has mental health issues and is known to law enforcement.

Culpepper says officers didn't have much of a chance to speak with the man before the fire started.

"Because of the accelerant in the house and the explosive nature of it we couldn't go in," he said. "We were attempting to negotiate from outside the house, we weren't getting any response. We were getting ready to put a robot in and at that time the house ignited."Please check back for updates to this developing story.

Culpepper says this is an unfortunate ending and partially blames the state's lack of funding for mental health.

"You talk to anybody in law enforcement in Alabama, and we're dealing with more and more people with mental illnesses, being pushed down to the

community level because we don't have the bed space and the staff and the funding from the state to provide the bed space and the staff," Culpepper said.

