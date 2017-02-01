Attorney says it's rare for Ala. suspects to be charged with capital murder in fetus deaths

A Birmingham man is charged with capital murder in the death of his unborn child.

This month, a grand jury indicted 27-year-old Reginald Sharp on for capital murder, murder and second degree domestic violence.

Court records say that in July 2016, Sharp beat his girlfriend with his fist, a belt and a belt buckle. At the time, the woman was 26 weeks pregnant and officials say in some way Sharp pressed on the stomach of the baby's mother so hard that it caused the baby's death.

You may be surprised that Sharp is charged with capital murder. But in 2006, Alabama expanded its definition of a homicide victim to include “a human being, including an unborn child in utero at any stage of development, regardless of viability."

Defense attorney Roger Appell about says 38 states to have a statute addressing fetuses in some way when it comes to homicides. And he admits, these cases are very hard to defend.

"You're talking about the beating of a woman that causes the death of her fetus. That is a very difficult situation to explain to get a jury to look at all the evidence because of the bias that's built into a situation like that,” Appell said.

Appell says charges like this are rare.

WBRC tried to find out how many people have been charged with or convicted under this particular statute. However, we were not able to get that information at the time this story was published.

