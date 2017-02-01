Mother of Gate City shooting victim says 'please put the guns down'

Lavon Parrish clearly remembers the last thing her son said to her as he left for work Tuesday morning.

“He said, ‘Momma, have a nice day,'" she recalled sitting on her porch Wednesday afternoon.

It would be the last time she spoke to 33-year-old Andreas Brown.

Less than 12 hours later, Parrish got a call from her niece, who told her her only child was dead.

“I d ropped the phone. I just lost it. I just lost it,” she said. “I thought he would be burying me.”

Parrish says her son went to the Gate City Housing Community after work Tuesday because he had family who lived there and he still visited from time to time.

When a shooting broke out between two men, police say Brown was hit in the spray of bullets, an innocent bystander.

“My child gone and it didn't have to happen,” Parrish said through tears.

She says not only was Brown a good son, but a good father to his six children, including his oldest son, 7-year-old Jaheim.

Parrish has talked to him about what happened to his dad. Her faith is what is allowing her to be so strong.

“'The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want,'” she says, reciting her favorite scripture.

“God got me," she added.

But she also has a message to those who killed her son and to others journeying down a road of violence.

“Please put the guns down. Please put the guns down. Please put the guns down," she said.

Wednesday, Birmingham police were still searching for the suspects.

