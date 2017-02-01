Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office hosting women's self-defense classes

For the first time, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is offering a self-defense class for women.

"I did just want to be able to take care of myself," Cara White said.

Cara White of Oxford was one of the women taking part in the week-long defense class.

"When I get put in a situation, I want to be actually, automatically know what I'm doing. Not like having to think about it and wonder or what to do," White said.

For 22 years, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office offered a free gun training course but never a self-defense class for women.

"Any time we can help the citizens that is what you want to do, be servants. This investment hopefully will help somebody if something bad ever happens to them." Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

Before starting the class, the sheriff's office sent employees get training with a national program called RAD, which stands for Rape, Aggression and Defense.

The sheriff fully understands women can use a gun to protect themselves but says a gun may not always be readily accessible.

"A lot of times this kind of attacks on women is ambush style. The don't come to you and say I'm about to attack you go get your gun. Reach into your purse and get it. It happens out of the blue, an ambush," Wade said.

Women are taught techniques and at the end of the week will take on an assailant.

The next class is at the end of the month and you can find more information soon on their Facebook page. Sheriff Wade hopes to offer the course on a quarterly basis.

