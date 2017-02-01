Etowah Co. authorities reach out to Hispanic community to help fight crime

President Donald Trump is cracking down on immigration with tougher executive orders. Wednesday in Gadsden, law enforcement and local leaders plan a crackdown on crime but will not actively round up those who may be undocumented workers.

"We don't go out on the street and look and pick you up because of the color of your skin or your nationality. If you break the law we bring you to jail. Then you are scanned for immigration laws," Todd Entrekin, Etowah County Sheriff said.

Many Hispanic leaders say Hispanics are worried about their future and are fearful of authorities and being deported. With tougher immigration policies coming out of Washington, D.C. there is growing concerns across the country but here in Etowah County their main message to the Hispanic community is they need their help, particularly when it comes to fighting crime.

"We are not looking to see your legality, if you have papers to be in this country. That is not what we are looking for if we come out there and you are a victim of crime,” Entrekin said.

The mayor of Gadsden is looking for the Hispanic community to help fight crime like other communities.

“They don't have to give their ID or name. they just call us and give us an address when things are going on," Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.