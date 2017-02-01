University of Alabama football class of 2017

The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics Department:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama announced that 14 student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to play football with the Crimson Tide Wednesday, joining 12 players who enrolled at the Capstone in January and will compete in spring practice later this semester.

The 26 total players, including 12 mid-year enrollees, come from eight states – Alabama (7), Florida (5), Louisiana (5), Texas (4), California (2), Hawai’i (1), Georgia (1) and Kentucky (1).

As of 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Alabama’s 2017 signing class ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout.

As listed by position, the Crimson Tide add to its roster four offensive linemen, four linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive linemen, three defensive backs, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two tight ends and one athlete.

The January enrollees include junior college OL Elliot Baker (San Francisco, Calif./Archbishop Riordan/City College of San Francisco), junior college DL Isaiah Buggs (Ruston, La./Ruston/Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), LS Thomas Fletcher (Georgetown, Texas/IMG Academy), RB Najee Harris (Antioch, Calif./Antioch), WR Jerry Jeudy (Deerfield Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach), DB Kyriq McDonald (Madison, Ala./James Clemens), LB Dylan Moses (Baton Rouge, La./IMG Academy), OL Alex Leatherwood (Pensacola, Fla./Booker T. Washington), WR Tyrell Shavers (Lewisville, Texas/Lewisville), QB Tua Tagovailoa (Ewa Beach, Hawai’i/St. Louis), TE Major Tennison (Flint, Texas/Bullard) and ATH Chadarius Townsend (Tanner, Ala./Tanner).

The Crimson Tide had eight players enroll in the spring each of the past three years, seven in 2013, seven in 2012, nine in 2011, 11 in 2010 and four in 2009.

Among the 26 players are:

12 five-star prospects (at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN & Scout): Elliot Baker, Isaiah Buggs, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray, Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills

13 four-star prospects (at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN & Scout: Chris Allen, Markail Benton, Kedrick James, Mac Jones, Phil Mathis, Kyriq McDonald, Xavier McKinney, Kendall Randolph, Brian Robinson, Tyrell Shavers, Major Tennison, Chadarius Townsend, Daniel Wright

10 players participated in the Under Armour All-America Game – Chris Allen, Markail Benton, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Phil Mathis, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray, Jedrick Wills, Daniel Wright

5 players participated in the U.S. Army All-America Bowl – Najee Harris, Kendall Randolph, Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa

3 members of the 2016 Parade All-America Football Team – Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses

4 members of USA Today’s 2016 All-USA High School Football Team – Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Dylan Moses

21 players in the ESPN300 – Chris Allen, Markail Benton, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Kedrick James, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Phil Mathis, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson, Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Shavers, Devonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Major Tennison, Chadarius Townsend, Jedrick Wills, Daniel Wright

11 players in the Rivals100 – VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills

20 players in the Rivals250 – Chris Allen, Markail Benton, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Phil Mathis, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson, Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Shavers, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Chadarius Townsend, Jedrick Wills, Daniel Wright

19 players in the 247Sports Top247 – Chris Allen, Markail Benton, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Phil Mathis, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson, Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Shavers, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Chadarius Townsend, Jedrick Wills, Daniel Wright

19 players in the Scout300 – Chris Allen, Markail Benton, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Phil Mathis, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, Kendall Randolph, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson, Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Shavers, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Chadarius Townsend, Jedrick Wills, Daniel Wright

14 players on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team – Chris Allen, Markail Benton, VanDarius Cowan, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Xavier McKinney, Dylan Moses, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson, Tyrell Shavers, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills

2017 ALABAMA SIGNING DAY ROSTER

Early Enrollees (12)

NAME POS HT WT CL HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

Elliot Baker OL 6-7 295 Jr. San Francisco, Calif./Archbishop Riordan/ City College of San Francisco

Isaiah Buggs DL 6-5 290 Jr. Ruston, La./Ruston/Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Thomas Fletcher LS 6-2 220 Fr. Georgetown, Texas/IMG Academy

Najee Harris RB 6-2 225 Fr. Antioch, Calif./Antioch

Jerry Jeudy WR 6-1 175 Fr. Deerfield Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach

Alex Leatherwood OL 6-6 327 Fr. Pensacola, Fla./Booker T. Washington

Kyriq McDonald DB 5-11 190 Fr. Madison, Ala./James Clemens

Dylan Moses LB 6-3 235 Fr. Baton Rouge, La./IMG Academy

Tyrell Shavers WR 6-6 202 Fr. Lewisville, Texas/Lewisville

Tua Tagovailoa QB 6-1 215 Fr. Ewa Beach, Hawai’i/St. Louis

Major Tennison TE 6-5 240 Fr. Flint, Texas/Bullard

Chadarius Townsend ATH 6-0 190 Fr. Tanner, Ala./Tanner

Signees (14)

NAME POS HT WT CL HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

Chris Allen LB 6-4 234 Fr. Baton Rouge, La./Southern Lab School

Markail Benton LB 6-2 237 Fr. Phenix City, Ala./Central

VanDarius Cowan LB 6-4 226 Fr. Palm Beach Gardens, Fla./Palm Beach Gardens

Kedrick James TE 6-5 245 Fr. Waco, Texas/La Vega

Mac Jones QB 6-2 185 Fr. Jacksonville, Fla./The Bolles School

Phil Mathis DL 6-4 287 Fr. Monroe, La./Neville

Xavier McKinney DB 6-1 192 Fr. Roswell, Ga./Roswell

Kendall Randolph OL 6-4 310 Fr. Madison, Ala./Bob Jones

LaBryan Ray DL 6-5 275 Fr. Madison, Ala./James Clemens

Brian Robinson RB 6-1 224 Fr. Tuscaloosa, Ala./Hillcrest

Henry Ruggs III WR 6-0 175 Fr. Montgomery, Ala./Lee

Devonta Smith WR 6-1 165 Fr. Amite, La./Amite

Jedrick Wills OL 6-5 318 Fr. Lexington, Ky./Lafayette

Daniel Wright DB 6-1 187 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Boyd Anderson

PLAYER BIOS – ENROLLED (12)

ELLIOT BAKER

OL, 6-7, 295, San Francisco, Calif./Archbishop Riordan/City College of SF

Enrolled early and is widely considered the top junior college offensive tackle in the nation … a five-star prospect by Rivals, which ranked him as the No. 2 overall player in the Rivals JUCO 100 and the top offensive tackle … the No. 3 junior college player in the nation and the top-rated offensive lineman according to ESPN JC50 … a four-star tackle by 247Sports … rated as the No. 3 overall JUCO prospect and the No. 1 tackle in both 247’s junior college Composite and 247 junior college rankings … four-star recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle by Scout.com … played for head coach John Lee at Archbishop Riordan High School … helped CCSF and head coach Jimmy Collins capture the 2015 JCF National Championship … chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M .

ISAIAH BUGGS

DL, 6-5, 290, Ruston, La./Ruston/Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

One of the top junior college defensive players in the country, Buggs comes to Alabama after a successful career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College … arrived at the Capstone in January of 2017 and will participate in spring practice … a five-star prospect and the No. 1 junior college player in the country according to Rivals … five-star recruit by Scout, No. 2 overall and the nation’s top defensive player from the junior college ranks … tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Composite, 247Sports and ESPN … No. 2 player overall and top defensive prospect by 247Sports and the site’s composite rankings … No. 5 in the ESPN JC50 and No. 1 defensive lineman … PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection … recorded 75 tackles, including 10 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2016 … notched 59 tackles, including eight for a loss, and four sacks as a freshman in 2015 … first team All-MACJC South Division selection in 2015 and 2016 … played for head coach Brad Raird at Ruston High School and head coach Chad Huff at MGCCC … chose Alabama over Auburn and LSU.

THOMAS FLETCHER

LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas/IMG Academy

Widely considered one the nation’s top long snappers … arrived at the Capstone in January of 2017 and will participate in spring practice … selected to participate in the 2017 U.S Army All-American Bowl … rated the No. 1 long snapper in the country by 247Sports and Scout … the No. 2 long snapper nationally according to 247Composite … ESPN ranked him third in the country at his position … earned a five-star ranking at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp in 2016 and ranked first overall … selected to participate in the 2017 U.S Army All-American Bowl … played for head coach Kevin Wright at IMG Academy … chose Alabama over Florida State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

NAJEE HARRIS

RB, 6-2, 225, Antioch, Calif./Antioch

A January 2017 early enrollee who was tabbed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country by Rivals, Scout and PrepStar … unanimous five-star recruit by every major recruiting outlet … the consensus top-rated player in the state of California … the third-best prospect overall and No. 2 running back according to 247Composite … ranked ninth in the Top247 … No. 11 in ESPN 300 and the second-best running back nationally …played in the 2017 Army All-American Bowl … invited to participate in Nike’s “The Opening” in 2015 and 2016 … named MVP of the 2016 Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge … 2017 first team Parade All-American … 2016 Bobby Dodd National High School Running Back of the Year … 2015 and 2016 first team All-USA selection by USA Today … finished his career with 7,948 career rushing yards, the fourth-most in California high school football history … rushed for 2,776 yards and 36 touchdowns during his senior season … ran for 2,744 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … rushed for 2,263 yards and 23 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign … 2015 Cal-Hi Sports Mr. Football State Player of the Year … named the All-Metro Player of the Year by The San Francisco Chronicle in both 2015 and 2016 … played for head coach John Lucido at Antioch … chose Alabama over Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, UCLA and USC.

JERRY JEUDY

WR, 6-1, 175, Deerfield Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach

One of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects in the nation and top overall players in Florida … arrived in January as an early enrollee and will participate in spring drills … considered a five-star prospect by Rivals and the 247Composite … No. 19 overall in the Rivals100, No. 3 receiver and No. 3 player in Florida … ranked No. 21 in the 247Composite, the third-best receiver nationally and the state’s No. 5 player … a four-star prospect according to ESPN, No. 20 player in the ESPN300, the No. 3 receiver, No. 5 player in Florida and No. 12 in the Southeast region … No. 33 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team and No. 5 receiver … four-star player by 247Sports, No. 35 in the Top247 and the nation’s fifth-best receiver … participated in the Under Armour All-America Game, Nike’s 2016 “The Opening” and the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … second team USA Today All-USA selection … caught 76 passes for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior in 2016 … 41 catches for 500 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … played for head coach Jevon Glenn at Deerfield Beach High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee.

ALEX LEATHERWOOD

OL, 6-6, 327, Pensacola, Fla./Booker T. Washington

One of the top offensive line prospects in the nation and top overall players in the state of Florida … arrived in January as an early enrollee and will participate in spring drills … a unanimous five-star player who is widely considered a top-three offensive tackle prospect nationally … ranked No. 3 in the Top247, No. 2 offensive tackle and top overall player in Florida … 247Composite ranks him as the No. 4 player overall, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in Florida … No. 4 in the Rivals100, the nation’s top offensive tackle and the state’s No. 1 player … ESPN ranks him No. 8 in the ESPN300, the No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 3 player in Florida and No. 4 in the Southeast region … a member of the PrepStar 150 Dream Team at No. 8 nationally and the second-best offensive tackle … No. 9 in the Scout300, No. 3 offensive tackle and top overall prospect in Florida … participated in the Under Armour All-American Game, Nike’s 2016 “The Opening” and the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … a first team Parade All-American Team selection in 2017 … a second team USA Today All-USA selection … Pensacola News Journal All-Area Football Team selection in 2015 and 2016 … played for head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward at Booker T. Washington High School … chose Alabama over Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee.

KYRIQ MCDONALD

DB, 5-11, 190, Madison, Ala./James Clemens

Arrived at Alabama in January 2017 as one of the top athletes and defensive backs in the state … will participate in spring drills ... four-star recruit by Rivals rated the No. 24 cornerback overall and No. 16 player in Alabama … tabbed a three-star prospect by Scout, ESPN, 247Sports and the 247Composite … ranked as the No. 41 cornerback in the country and No. 2 in Alabama by Scout … the No. 46 corner and No. 21 player in the state by 247Composite … 2016 All-USA Alabama first team selection by USA Today … 2015 Super 12 Team selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association … received ASWA 7A first team All-State honors in 2015 … member of the PrepStar All-Southeast Region team … 2015 AL.com Huntsville-Region Defensive Player of the Year … recorded 66 tackles, including 12 for a loss, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a senior in 2016 despite battling injuries … finished with 70 tackles, eight interceptions, five punt blocks and six pass breakups as a junior in 2015 … totaled 10 non-offensive touchdowns in 2015, returning four interceptions, four punts and two kickoffs for scores … played for head coach Wade Waldrop at James Clemens High School … chose Alabama over Florida State, Louisville and Mississippi State.

DYLAN MOSES

LB, 6-3, 235, Baton Rouge, La./IMG Academy

A January 2017 early enrollee that arrived at the Capstone as a unanimous five-star linebacker prospect … participated in the Under Armour All-American Game, Nike’s 2016 “The Opening” and the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … 2017 Parade Magazine National Player of the Year … 2016 Butkus Award recipient as the nation’s top high school linebacker … 2017 first team Parade All-American … named to the first team All-USA squad by USA Today … also a first team MaxPreps.com All-American in 2016 … No. 5 in the ESPN300, the No. 1 athlete, No. 1 player in Florida and No. 2 in the Southeast region … No. 5 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … No. 13 in the 247Composite and the second-best outside linebacker … Scout.com lists him at No. 14 in the Scout300, the nation’s top linebacker and No. 2 player in Florida … the nation’s second-best outside linebacker by 247Sports and No. 32 in the Top247 … No. 32 in the Rivals100 and the No. 2 outside linebacker … 2015 second team All-American by MaxPreps.com … had 116 tackles as a senior in 2016, including eight for a loss, and had two sacks … recorded 104 tackles and three sacks as a junior in 2015 at University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., playing for head coach Chad Mahaffrey … played for head coach Kevin Wright at IMG Academy … chose Alabama over LSU, Miami, Texas and UCLA.

TYRELL SHAVERS

WR, 6-6, 202, Lewisville, Texas/Lewisville?

One of the elite wide receiver prospects in the 2017 class … arrived in January as an early enrollee and will participate in spring drills … a unanimous four-star recruit … ranked 70th in the Top247 while being listed as the No. 12 wide-receiver and ninth-best player overall in the state of Texas … the 247Composite lists Shavers as the No. 88 player overall, the No. 12 receiver and No. 11 player in Texas … Scout seeds him at No. 83 in the Scout300, No. 3 receiver in the Midland region and 13th nationally … ranked No. 133 in the ESPN300, the No. 19 wide receiver, No. 22 in the state of Texas and No. 24 in the Midland region … tabbed by Rivals as the No. 152 player in the Rivals250, the No. 24 wideout and No. 21 player in the state … member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team at No. 107 … participated in Nike’s 2016 “The Opening” … Texas District 5-6A All-District selection in both 2015 and 2016 … caught 27 passes for 397 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior in 2016 … finished with 37 catches for 803 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … played for head coach Gregg Miller at Lewisville High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M.

TUA TAGOVAILOA

QB, 6-1, 215, Ewa Beach, Hawai’i/St. Louis

Arrived at the Capstone in January of 2017 to participate in spring practice and gain a head start on learning the Alabama offense … MVP of Nike’s 2016 “The Opening” … participated in the US Army All-America Bowl and the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … named MVP of the 2016 Elite 11 quarterback competition … 2016 Gatorade State Player of the Year for Hawai’i … the nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback according to 247Sports, 247Composite, Scout and ESPN … unanimous No. 1 player in Hawai’i … five-star prospect by 247Sports and the 247Composite … No. 22 in the Top247 … No. 32 in the 247Composite rankings … Scout rated him a four-star player and No. 38 in the Scout300 ... member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team at No. 44 overall ... tabbed a four-star recruit by Rivals and No. 53 in the Rivals100 … ESPN gave him a four-star rating and slotted him at No. 57 on the ESPN300 … finished his career with 8,158 passing yards, the most in Hawai’i high school football history, while adding 84 passing touchdowns … contributed 1,727 rushing yards and 27 scores over his three-year career … threw for 3,932 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior in 2016 … helped St. Louis and head coach Cal Lee capture the 2016 HHSAA District 1 State Championship … chose Alabama over LSU, Oregon, UCLA and USC.

MAJOR TENNISON

TE, 6-5, 240, Flint, Texas/Bullard

A January 2017 early enrollee who will have the opportunity to participate in spring practice … consensus four-star tight end prospect … physical at the point of attack with excellent pass-catching abilities … ESPN ranks him No. 258 in the ESPN300, the No. 8 tight end and No. 41 player in the state of Texas … No. 262 on the PrepStar Top 300 All-American Team … rated the No. 10 tight end nationally and second-best in the Midlands region by Scout … the No. 10 tight end and No. 45 player in Texas according to 247Composite … 247Sports tabbed him the No. 11 tight end prospect and No. 51 player in the state … 2015 Class 4A second team All-State selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) … 2015 Texas District 5-4A All-District selection … caught 27 passes for 603 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … played for head coach Shannon Wilson at Bullard … chose Alabama over Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas.

CHADARIUS TOWNSEND

ATH, 6-0, 190, Tanner, Ala./Tanner

A unanimous four-star prospect and one of the top players in the state of Alabama … a January 2017 early enrollee … the No. 142 overall player in the Scout300, the outlet’s No. 8 athlete nationally and third-best in the South region … No. 178 in the 247composite, the sixth-best athlete in the country and No. 7 player in the state of Alabama … No. 199 in the ESPN300, No. 13 athlete and No. 9 player in the state … 247Sports ranks him the No. 10 athlete, ninth-best player in Alabama and No. 211 in the Top247 … No. 223 in the Rivals250, No. 19 athlete and No. 11 in Alabama … 173rd on the PrepStar Top 300 All-American Team … participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … 2016 All-USA Alabama Team selection by USA Today … received 2A All-State first-team honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) in 2015 and 2016 … 2015 ASWA 2A Back of the Year … 13th on the 2016 AL.com A-List … accounted for more than 2,700 yards of offense and 35 touchdowns as a senior in 2016, passing for 1,245 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for 1,481 yards and 22 scores … rushed for 1,328 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … added 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air during his junior campaign … played for head coach LaRon White at Tanner High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

FEBRUARY SIGNEES (14)

CHRIS ALLEN

LB, 6-4, 234, Baton Rouge, La./Southern Lab School

One of the top players from the state of Louisiana … a four-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets … 247Sports.com rated him the No. 57 player nationally in the Top247 and the No. 3 inside linebacker … Scout.com ranked him as the No. 4 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 74 overall recruit … rated the No. 9 outside linebacker in the nation by ESPN.com and No. 162 overall … ranked the No. 14 OLB by Rivals and No. 216 in the Rivals250 … the No. 1 player in Louisiana according to Scout.com … rated No. 2 player in the state by 247Sports, No. 6 by ESPN.com and No. 9 by Rivals.com … 247Composite lists him as the No. 4 outside linebacker nationally the No. 5 player in Louisiana and No. 106 overall … named to the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team as the No. 87 player nationally and No. 6 outside linebacker … participated in the Under Armour All-America game … selected by USA Football to play on the U.S. Under-19 National Team at the 2017 North American Championship against Canada … named to the MaxPreps Small Schools All-America Team as a senior … named the Defensive Player of the Year in Louisiana by USA Today … named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Class 1A Defensive MVP … selected as the (Louisiana) Advocate Class 3A and below Defensive MVP … recorded 82 tackles in 2016 including 14 tackles for loss and six sacks … helped lead the Kittens to consecutive state championships in 2015 and 2016 with a win in the 2016 Louisiana Division IV state championship and a 14-1 overall record … made 112 tackles as a junior in 2015 with 16 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception … hails from the same high school as former Alabama star Tim Williams … coached by former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall at Southern Lab … chose Alabama over Arkansas, Auburn and LSU.

MARKAIL BENTON

LB, 6-2, 237, Phenix City, Ala./Central

A linebacker prospect from eastern Alabama who earned a unanimous four-star rating … also tabbed as a top-12 linebacker candidate by all major recruiting outlets … rated the No. 50 player in the ESPN300, the site’s No. 3 outside linebacker nationally and No. 2 player in Alabama … Scout.com rated him as the No.6 inside linebacker nationally and No. 124 in the Scout300 … 247Sports.com ranked him as the No. 7 outside linebacker nationally, the No. 6 players in Alabama and No. 157 in the Top247 … the No. 12 outside linebacker nationally and No. 7 player in Alabama by Rivals while ranking 147th in the Rivals150 … No. 98 nationally in the 247Composite and the No. 7 OLB nationally and No. 3 player in Alabama … No. 82 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team and the No. 5 outside linebacker … participated in the Under Armour All-America Game … played in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” … selected as an Alabama Class 7A first team All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) … helped the Red Devils advance to the state semifinal in both his junior and senior seasons … finished his career with 129 tackles, 70 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks … coached by Jamey DuBose at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and South Carolina.

VANDARIUS COWAN

LB, 6-4, 226, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla./Palm Beach Gardens

One of the top linebacker candidates from Florida in this year’s recruiting cycle … Scout.com rated him as a five-star prospect and the No. 35 player in the Scout300 … also the No. 2 outside linebacker nationally by Scout.com and the top outside linebacker from Florida … rated the No. 4 outside linebacker nationally and No. 15 player from Florida by 247Sports while also ranking No. 93 in the Top247 … ranked No. 83 in the 247Composite and the No. 5 outside linebacker … Rivals ranked him at No. 67 in the Rivals100, the No. 7 outside linebacker nationally and the No. 13 player in the Sunshine State … the No. 13 outside linebacker nationally and rated 216th in the ESPN300 … named to the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team as the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 87 on their Dream Team … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” … took part in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … accumulated 104 tackles, including 13 for loss, with seven sacks and four forced fumbles as a junior for the Gators … tabbed a Florida Class 8A Third Team All-State selection by the Associated Press in his senior season … selected to the Palm Beach Post “Super 11” as a junior and senior … coached by Rob Freeman at Palm Beach Gardens High School … chose Alabama over Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon.

KEDRICK JAMES

TE, 6-5, 245, Waco, Texas/La Vega

One of the top tight end prospects in Texas from this year’s recruiting cycle … received a four-star rating from ESPN, Rivals and Scout … the No. 9 tight end prospect nationally by ESPN and No. 274 in the ESPN300 … Rivals tabbed him the No. 10 tight end in the country … the nation’s No. 13 player at his position according to Scout … 247Composite rates him as the No. 12 tight end nationally … a member of the PrepStar Top 300 All-America Team … selected to the Waco Tribune-Herald “Super Centex” team in his senior season … helped the Pirates to a 29-1 run over his final two seasons at LVHS, including a Class 4A Division I state title in 2015 … also excelled in basketball at La Vega, helping his team to the area finals in his senior season … coached by Willie Williams at La Vega … chose Alabama over Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor and Texas A&M.

MAC JONES

QB, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla./The Bolles School

Quarterback prospect from one of the top private school programs in Florida … earned a four-star ranking from Rivals, ESPN and 247Composite … ranked No. 162 in the Rivals250 … rated the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country by Rivals, No. 12 by 247Composite and No. 17 by both 247Sports and ESPN … ranked as the No. 4 overall quarterback prospect in Florida by Scout … named to the PrepStar Top 300 All-America Team … selected by USA Football to play on the U.S. Under-19 National Team at the 2017 North American Championship against Canada … participated in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Elite 11 quarterback competition in 2016 … helped lead TBS to the Florida 4A State Championship game as a senior in 2016, passing for 1,532 yards and 29 touchdowns … threw for 2,150 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2015, taking the Bulldogs to the state regional finals … coached by Corky Rogers at the Bolles School … chose Alabama over Baylor, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

PHIL MATHIS

DL, 6-4, 287, Monroe, La./Neville

An elite defensive line prospect that the Crimson Tide were able to pull from the state of Louisiana …ranked as high as No. 37 in the ESPN 300 and the outlet’s No. 4 defensive tackle … rated as the No. 2 player in the state by ESPN … a composite four-star lineman by 247Sports … rated 99th overall in the 247Composite, No. 7 at his position and the No. 4 player in Louisiana … Scout.com listed him as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the South, the No. 8 tackle in the nation and No. 95 in their top 300 rankings … rated 151st in the Rivals 150 and the No. 10 defensive tackle nationally while ranking as the No. 4 player in the state … No. 199 in the Top247 and the No. 12 DT by the website … participated in the Under Armour All-America Game … earned USA Today Louisiana All-State recognition … garnered first team All-State honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) in Class 4A as well as All-District 2-4A accolades … made 41 tackles as a senior in 2016, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and six quarterback hurries … led his team at Neville, coached by Mickey McCarty, to the Louisiana Class 4A state championship game in his final three seasons … chose to play for the Crimson Tide over in-state LSU … was also recruited by Arizona State, Florida, Georgia and TCU among many others.

XAVIER MCKINNEY

DB, 6-1, 192, Roswell, Ga./Roswell

An elite defensive back prospect and one of the top players in Georgia … a unanimous four-star prospect who was tabbed a top-10 safety nationally by all major recruiting outlets … participated in the Under Armour All-America Game and Nike’s 2016 “The Opening” … ranked No. 40 in the Rivals100, the No. 3 safety and No. 5 player in the state of Georgia … the No. 54 player overall, sixth-best safety prospect and No. 6 overall in the state by 247Sports … the 247Composite ranks him No. 58 overall, the No. 6 safety nationally and No. 8 player in Georgia … No. 87 in the ESPN300, No. 9 safety, No. 10 player in Georgia and No. 41 overall in the Southeast region according to ESPN … member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team as the No. 81 player overall … No.113 in the Scout300, the No. 11 safety nationally No. 3 safety in Georgia … named the 2016 Georgia Class 7A Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution … recorded 82 tackles, seven interceptions nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior in 2016 … finished his junior season with 111 tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks, 13 pass breakups and nine interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns … coached by John Ford at Roswell High School … chose Alabama over Clemson, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia and Florida.

KENDALL RANDOLPH

OL, 6-4, 310, Madison, Ala./Bob Jones

A highly regarded offensive line candidate from North Alabama … ranked as a unanimous four-star recruit by all the major recruiting outlets … rated as one of the top-10 players in Alabama in this recruiting cycle … Scout.com rates him as the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in Alabama and the No. 15 tackle nationally while also listing him at No. 135 in the Scout300… the No. 7 player in Alabama and No. 13 offensive guard nationally and No. 198 in the Top247 … No. 188 in the 247Composite and the composite’s No. 12 offensive guard … No. 202 in the ESPN300 and the No. 23 offensive tackle … ranked No. 248 in the Rivals250 and the No. 15 offensive guard … member of the PrepStar Top 300 All-America Team … participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl … played in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … earned first-team honors, being named the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A All-State Team … helped lead Bob Jones to the state playoffs all four seasons, including the state semifinals in 2013 … brother of former Crimson Tide basketball standout Levi Randolph … coached by Kevin Rose at Bob Jones High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee.

LABRYAN RAY

DL, 6-5, 275, Madison, Ala./James Clemens

Arguably the top player in the state of Alabama in 2017, Ray is a composite five-star defensive lineman prospect … No. 26 nationally in the 247Composite and the No. 1 strong-side defensive end prospect … No. 15 in the Top 247 and the No. 2 SDE … 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama … rated No. 17 in the ESPN 300, the No. 2 defensive tackle prospect according to ESPN, the No. 10 player in the Southeast region and the No. 1 player in the state … No. 45 in the Rivals 100, the No. 2 strong-side defensive end and the No. 1 player in Alabama … Scout.com listed him No. 62 in the Scout 300 and the No. 6 defensive end … PrepStar Magazine Dream Team member at No. 58 nationally and the No. 3 defensive end … selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” and took part in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … two-time Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) 7A Lineman of the Year and two-time all-state selection … also named AL.com Super All-State and the AL.com Huntsville Region Player of the Year … finished the 2016 season with 124 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 16 QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt … recorded 113 tackles as a junior with 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles while adding 53 tackles with seven tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries as a sophomore in 2014 … played for head coach Wade Waldrop at James Clemens High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

BRIAN ROBINSON

RB, 6-1, 224, Tuscaloosa, Ala./Hillcrest

Elite national running back prospect from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa … rated as a unanimous four-star recruit … one of the top-10 players in Alabama in the 2017 recruiting cycle and the state’s top running back prospect … Rivals rated him as the No. 82 player nationally in the Rivals100, the No. 2 player in Alabama and the No. 7 running back nationally … member of the PrepStar Dream Team as the No. 105 player nationally and the sixth-best running back … listed at No. 135 in the Scout300 …was the No. 16 running back nationally by Scout.com and the No. 8 back in the South … 247Composite’s No. 8 running back nationally, the No. 6 player in the state and No. 150 in the national composite … No. 198 in the ESPN300, No. 18 running back and eighth-best player in Alabama … No. 224 in the Top247 and the No. 15 running back … played in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … helped lead Hillcrest to the state 6A semifinals in his junior and senior seasons and state quarterfinals as a sophomore … rushed for 990 yards on 161 attempts with 18 rushing touchdowns as a senior, while adding 24 receptions for 302 yards and two scores … earned second-team honors on the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 6A All-State Team … coached by Sam Adams at Hillcrest High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Ole Miss.

HENRY RUGGS III

WR, 6-0, 175, Montgomery, Ala./Lee

An elite wide receiver nationally out of Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery … a five-star prospect by 247Sports, No. 24 nationally in their Top247 and the outlet’s top-rated receiver nationally … No. 77 overall in the 247Composite, the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama … Scout.com ranks him as the No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 75 in the Scout 300 … he was also the No. 6 receiver in the South by Scout.com and the top wide out in Alabama … No. 125 in the Rivals250 and the No. 19 wide receiver while ranking as the No. 5 player in the state … ESPN listed him at No. 166 in the ESPN 300 and the No. 23 wide out … participated in the U.S. Army All-American Game … played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … took part in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … PrepStar 300 All-American … named the 7A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association … an All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) … accounted for 20 touchdowns on 102 touches in nine games as a senior in 2016 … had 38 catches for 639 yards and nine scores while rushing 36 times for 446 yards and seven touchdowns … also returned seven kickoffs for 352 yards and one score … forced into quarterback duty late in his senior season, went 11-of-23 for 186 yards and three touchdowns … as a junior in 2015, Ruggs caught 44 passes for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding another 237 yards on eight kickoff returns … coached by Tyrone Rogers at Robert E. Lee … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Michigan.

DEVONTA SMITH

WR, 6-1, 165, Amite, La/Amite

An elite wide receiver prospect out of Louisiana … a five-star prospect by Scout and 247Sports … ranked No. 26 nationally in the Scout 300 and the No. 3 wide out in the nation … Scout also lists him as the top-rated wide receiver in the South region … No. 29 in the Top247 and the outlet’s No. 3 receiver and top player in Louisiana … a four-star in the 247Composite, ranking No. 64 nationally, the No. 9 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state … ranked No. 42 in the Rivals 100, the No. 6 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 in Louisiana … No. 93 on the PrepStar Dream Team and the magazine’s No. 9 wide receiver nationally … ESPN listed him No. 227 in the ESPN 300, the No. 34 receiver and No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana … took part in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge … participated in the U.S. Army All-American Game … led his Amite team, coached by Zephaniah Powell, to the Class 3A state championship game … earned Most Outstanding Player in 2016 LHSAA Class 3A state football championship game … earned 3A All-State honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) and was named All-District 7-3A … named MVP of the Nike New Orleans Regional … chose Alabama over LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and TCU.

JEDRICK WILLS

OL, 6-5, 318, Lexington, Ky./Lafayette

One of the top-rated offensive linemen in the 2017 recruiting cycle … tabbed as a five-star offensive tackle by Rivals.com and the top player in the state of Kentucky by all major recruiting outlets … rated the No. 33 player on the ESPN300 … the No. 25 player in the Rivals100 and No. 5 offensive tackle by the outlet … ranked as the 34th best player nationally and the No. 7 offensive tackle by 247Composite … 247Sports ranks Wills as the No. 56 player nationally in the Top247 and the ninth-rated offensive tackle … the No. 16 prospect on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … selected to the Under Armour All-America game, the only player from the state of Kentucky to be invited … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” … took part in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge …the anchor of an offensive line at Lafayette High School that helped the Generals average 454.8 yards and 41.8 points per game on their way to the Class 6A state championship game during his senior season … also helped lead LHS to the state championship game as a junior … first team All-State selection as a senior and a second-team honoree in 2016 by the (Kentucky) Courier-Journal … tabbed a second team All-State selection in 2015 and earned Honorable Mention recognition as a sophomore from the Associated Press … coached by Eric Shaw Sr. at Lafayette High School … chose Alabama over Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

DANIEL WRIGHT

DB, 6-1, 187, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Boyd Anderson

A highly rated safety who arrives at Alabama as a unanimous four-star recruit … participated in the Under Armour All-America Game … No. 60 in the ESPN300, the fifth-best safety nationally and No. 14 player in the state of Florida by ESPN … rated No. 118 overall in the 247Composite and the No. 15 safety prospect … Scout ranks him No. 148 overall, the No. 15 safety in the country and second-best safety in the state of Florida … ranked No. 167 in the Rivals250 and the outlet’s No. 17 safety prospect … No. 201 in the Top247 and the No. 19 safety … a member of the PrepStar Top 300 All-American Team at No. 158 … finished with 72 tackles and four interceptions as a junior in 2015 … brother of former Florida standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Major Wright … hails from the same high school as former Alabama standout Eddie Jackson … coached by Quincy Woods at Boyd Anderson … chose Alabama over Florida, Florida State, Miami and USC.