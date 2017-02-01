University of West Alabama football class of 2017

The following is a press release from the University of West Alabama:

LIVINGSTON, Ala. – With just under 80 players returning from last year's squad, West Alabama signed 11 to the 2017 Tiger recruiting class Tuesday. The Tigers had already added six transfer players during the mid-year signing period.

"This class is smaller than normal based off our retention from last year's team," UWA head football coach Brett Gilliland said. "However, the quality of young men in this class is extremely high. We look forward to adding a few more as the semester goes on."

Of the 11, eight are defensive players. Four are defensive linemen, three are defensive backs and one is a linebacker. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, two are offensive linemen and one is a wide receiver. The mid-year class was split with three offensive and three defensive players.

Nine members of the 2017 class will come in as true freshmen. Defensive tackle Dailyn Patton is transferring from Hinds (Miss.) Community College and receiver Broc Malcom is coming from Idaho State. All 11 played high school football in the state of Alabama.

"I am very happy to have this year's signing class join us," Gilliland said. "Our coaching staff did a great job and worked countless hours to bring these young men to UWA and I appreciate their work very much."

2017 West Alabama Football Signees (Feb. 1, 2017)

Michael Anderson, LB, 6-0, 188, Washington County High School, Millry, Alabama

Alabama Sports Writers Association second team All-State selection as an Athlete as a senior, honorable mention ASWA All-State as a junior linebacker … Recorded 76 total tackles as a senior, 40 solo … Averaged 7.6 tackles per game as a senior … Had a sack, two interceptions and forced a fumble … Recorded 14 tackles, 3.5 for loss against perineal state power Linden.

Trevonte Carter, DE, 6-0, 220, Gadsden City High School, Gadsden, Alabama

In on 133 tackles with seven quarterback sacks ... Made 18 tackles for loss ... Two-year starter ... 2015 Gadsden Times All County Team ... Recorded 49 total tackles, 16 solo, as a senior at Gadsden City High School … Recorded two quarterback sacks, recovered a fumble and caused a fumble … Gadsden Times All-County selection.

Jordan Graddy, DB, 5-10, 170, Mobile Christian High School, Mobile, Alabama

Played cornerback and running back for Mobile Christian High School … Helped lead MCHS to a 13-2 overall record and a 7-0 region record … Honorable Mention All-State … First-Team All-Area, First-Team All-Region … Team captain … Pigskin Peat Special Teams Player of the Year … Tied for the school record for most touchdown catches in a game with three … Helped lead team to regional and sectional second place finishes …. Also competed in track and field, making the state meet as a long jumper.

Joshua Hatcher, S, 6-0, 190, Handley High School, Roanoke, Alabama

Played both running back and linebacker at HHS … Rated by MaxPreps as 22nd best prospect in Alabama … Recorded 83 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, as a senior … Intercepted one pass … Had 363 yards and six touchdowns on offense … Had 8.5 tackles in state championship game. … Two-time all-county selection.

Brett Houston, OL, 6-3, 340, Oxford High School, Anniston, Alabama

Second team All-State … First team All-County and All-Region … Team Captain … Graded 88 percent … All-County All-Star Team.

Broc Malcom, WR, 5-11, 185, Idaho State University, Hanceville, Alabama

Transfer from Idaho State where he started 27 games over three seasons … Caught 104 passes for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns for ISU … Played prep football at Hanceville (Ala.) High School … Three-sport athlete at HHS, playing football, basketball and running track … Led HHS to first 10-0 season in school history … Averaged 15 points per game in basketball … Was 400-meter state champion in track.

Jay McDonald, DE, 6-5, 249, Wetumpka High School, Wetumpka, Alabama

Wetumpka Herald All-Area selection … Recorded 51 tackles … Had three forced fumbles, blocked a kick and had four broken up passes as a senior … Team captain … All-county, all-metro and all-region.

Dailyn Patton, DT, 6-2, 260, Hinds Community College, Northport, Alabama

Recorded 20 total tackles during 2016 season at Hinds (Miss.) Community College …Had five tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries as a sophomore at HCC … Played prep football at Tuscaloosa (Ala.) County High School … Tuscaloosa News All-Metro … All-region … Played in Alabama High School All-Star Game.

Devin Sampson, DE, 6-3, 210, Mobile Christian High School, Mobile, Alabama

Helped lead MCHS to a 13-2 overall record and a 7-0 region record … First-team all-state selection … Had three fumble recoveries and two broken up passes in the season opener … Helped lead a defense that allowed 20 points in just two games … Also played basketball … Brother of current UWA Tiger football player Derrick Sampson.

Dre Watkins, S, 6-1, 180, Handley High School, Roanoke, Alabama

Recorded 29 total tackles, 16 solo, as a senior … Averaged 3.2 tackles per game … Had three quarterback sacks, caused a fumble, four quarterback hurries, two broken up passes, an interception and recovered a fumble … Two-time all-county … Also played baseball at HHS.

Jake Windham, OL, 6-6, 375, Carbon Hill High School, Carbon Hill, Alabama

Caron Hill team captain ... Four-year letterman … Two-year starter ... Led team in knockdown blocks ... Played both ways as a senior.

Mid-Year Signees

Dontavius Blair, Offensive Tackle, 6-4, 297, University of Tennessee, Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Anniston High School, Anniston, Ala.

Transferring from the University of Tennessee, where he played in eight games in 2015 as a backup tackle … Four-star junior college recruit from Garden City (Kan.) Community College … Two-year starter at Garden City, where he was rated a four-star by 247Sports (No. 8 JUCO prospect, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 2 prospect in Kansas) and a four-star by ESPN (No. 26 JUCO prospect, No. 6 offensive tackle) .... Rated four-star by Rivals and Scout … 2013 first team All-Conference in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection … Played in the Football Capital Bowl of Kansas in 2013 … Helped the Broncbusters to the 2012 KJCCC Semifinals … Played at Anniston (Ala.) High School, where he was a four-year starter and first-team Class 4A All-State as a senior ... Graded out 93-percent on the offensive line … Started 50 career games on the offensive line … Recorded more than 200 pancake blocks.

Qua Boyd, TE, 6-5, 226, Jones Community College, Lafayette High School, Lafayette, Alabama

Played quarterback, wide receiver and tight end at Jones County Community College ... Had 12 receptions, one receiving touchdown as well as one passing touchdown and 11 rushing touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback at JCJC … Had five tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on special teams … Quarterback at Lafayette (Ala.) High School … Also played basketball and ran track in high school … Played North-South Football All-Star game.

J'Vonte Herrod, RB, 5-11, 215, Middle Tennessee State, Kennesaw, Georgia

247Sports.com three-star running back recruit coming out of North Cobb (Ga.) High School … Rushing for 25 yards on seven carries in just one game last season for MTSU ... Suffered knee injury in 2015 fall camp and was lost for the season … Redshirted in 2014 ... Rushed for 1,172 and 14 touchdowns (8.7 ypc) as a senior at North Cobb High ... Also caught 19 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns on his way to first team All-Region 4AAAAAA honors … Ran for over 1,000 yards and 15 TDs as a junior … Earned all-state and all-county accolades.

Desmond Lester, Defensive End, 6-0, 240, Holmes Community College, South Panola High School, Batesville, Mississippi

Recorded 43 tackles, 27 solo … Had five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss … Recovered two fumbles ... Defensive most valuable player at the 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl, recording eight tackles, four for loss, as well as a fumble recovery and a sack … At South Panola (Miss.) High School recorded 87 tackles, including 20 for loss and nine sacks.

Tevin Madison, DB, 5-10, 166, Texas Tech University, Fayette, Alabama

Started all 13 games for the Red Raiders in 2015, recording 67 tackles … Top performance was 11 tackles against Arkansas ... Played in 12 games, starting seven in 2014, recording 56 tackles ... Led all Red Raider freshmen in tackles … Played high school football at Fayette (Ala.) High School … Three-star prospect by Rivals, 24/7 Sports and ESPN ... Caught 49 passes for 1,053 yards, as well as having five interceptions, earning all-state honors.

Tevin Moore, WR, 5-11, 205, Jones County (Miss.) Junior College, Stringer, Mississippi

Coming to UWA from Jones County Junior College in Mississippi … Multi-positional player for JCJC ... As short-yardage quarterback in 2015, he rushed 43 times for 199 yards and eight touchdowns … As wide receiver, caught 15 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown ... Rushed 76 times for 149 yards and nine touchdowns … Had 23 receptions for 218 yards as a freshman … Played at Stringer (Miss.) High School … Led his team to the 1A state championship … Earned 1A player of the year honors ... Rushed for over 4,000 yards and scored 61 touchdowns for Stringer.