Auburn football class of 2017

The following is a press release from Auburn University:

Auburn football is adding 23 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2017 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced this afternoon.

Calvin Ashley OL 6-7 330 Washington, DC/St. John’s College

Malcolm Askew DB 5-11 185 McCalla, AL/McAdory

Devan Barrett RB 6-1 195 Tampa, FL/Tampa Catholic

Nick Brahms OL 6-4 280 Navarre, FL/Navarre

K.J. Britt LB 6-0 235 Oxford, AL/Oxford

Big Cat Bryant Buck 6-4 225 Cordele, GA/Crisp County

Sal Cannella TE 6-5 230 Arlington Heights, IL/Scottsdale CC

Anders Carlson K 6-3 185 Colorado Springs, CO/Classical Academy

Carlito Gonzalez DB 6-1 195 Decatur, GA/Stephenson

Noah Igbinoghene WR 5-11 190 Trussville, AL/Hewitt-Trussville

Alec Jackson DL 6-5 280 Montgomery, AL/Jefferson Davis

Traivon Leonard DB 6-0 190 West Palm Beach, FL/Oxbridge Academy

T.D. Moultry LB 6-2 230 Birmingham, AL/Jackson-Olin

Jordyn Peters DB 6-1 185 Muscle Shoals, AL/Muscle Shoals

John Samuel Shenker TE 6-4 240 Moultrie, GA/Colquitt County

Jarrett Stidham QB 6-2 210 Stephenville, TX/McLennan CC

Bill Taylor LS 6-4 240 Tuscaloosa, AL/American Christian Academy

Austin Troxell OL 6-7 315 Gurley, AL/Madison Academy

Tyrone Truesdell DL 6-3 335 Augusta, GA/Lucy Laney

JaTarvious Whitlow WR 6-0 200 LaFayette, AL/LaFayette

Alaric Williams RB 6-1 210 Southside, AL/Southside

Malik Willis QB 6-1 185 Atlanta, GA/Roswell

Chandler Wooten LB 6-2 225 Acworth, GA/North Cobb

Calvin Ashley (OL, 6-7, 330; St. John’s College HS; Washington D.C.): Top-tier offensive tackle for Coach Joe Casamento at St. John’s College High … USA Today first team All-America … Under Armour All-America Game … No. 6 offensive tackle for ESPN, 247 Sports, Scout … seventh offensive tackle for Rivals … No. 32 overall high school player in the country (ESPN), 27 (247 Sports), 34 (Scout) and 48 (Rivals) … also played basketball … active in community service

Malcolm Askew (DB, 5-11, 185; McAdory HS; McCalla, Ala.): Talented athlete who enrolled in January … played at McAdory High for Coach David Powell … 2016 regional MVP … 2016 first team and 2015 second team ASWA all-state … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … played quarterback as a senior … rushed 61 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns … completed 93-175 passes for 1,536 yards and 17 touchdowns … also tallied 11 tackles and one interception on defense … consensus four-star prospect … No. 7 player in state of Alabama according to Rivals … 247’s No. 11 player in Alabama … ranked No. 119 in ESPN300 … ESPN’s No. 3 player in Alabama … CBS All-America … helped Yellow Jackets to an 8-4 record and a trip to second round of Class 6A playoffs … also played basketball and baseball … member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta math honorary … studying in the College of Engineering

Devan Barrett (RB, 6-1, 195; Tampa Catholic HS; Tampa, Fla.): Multi-talented athlete for Coach Mike Gregory and the Tampa Catholic Crusaders, playing running back and safety … 1,271 yards rushing, 11 TD in nine games as a senior with 1,507 all-purpose yards on offense … 44 career TD and more than 4,000 total yards … top 25 athlete for ESPN, top 15 athlete for Scout, top 15 running back for 247 Sports, and top 10 running back for Rivals … placed in the top 300 players by ESPN, top 175 by both 247 Sports and Scout, and in the top 100 by Rivals … one of the top 50 players from Florida according to ESPN, top 30 by 247 Sports, top 20 by Rivals, and fifth overall from Scout … also played basketball

Nick Brahms (OL, 6-4, 280; Navarre HS; Navarre, Fla.) Offensive guard who enrolled in January … preseason first team all-state for Coach Jay Walls … missed senior season with broken leg … won Doc Blanchard Award at U.S. Army All-American Bowl for outstanding scholar-athlete … second team Florida Class 6A all-state as a junior … also lettered in weightlifting and track … member of National Honor Society … ASA Male Scholastic award winner … father played lacrosse at Air Force … studying in the College of Business

K.J. Britt (LB, 6-0, 235; Oxford HS; Oxford, Ala.): Hard-hitting linebacker prospect who enrolled in January … played at Oxford High for Coach Ryan Herring … tallied 124 tackles as a senior … added 17 TFL, five sacks and an interception … 2016 regional MVP and first team all-state … 2015 first team ASWA all-state honoree … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … four-star inside linebacker according to 247, Rivals and ESPN … No. 5 in state of Alabama according to Rivals … helped team to a 10-1 record and a region title in 2016 along with a playoff berth … National Honor Society … enjoys hunting and fishing … studying in the College of Engineering

Big Cat Bryant (Buck, 6-4, 225; Crisp County HS; Cordele, Ga.): Premier pass rusher who led Coach Shelton Felton’s Cougars at Crisp County High to the state Class 3A semifinals … Georgia Class 3A defensive player of the year and all-state … 102 tackles, 36.5 TFL, 15.5 sacks as a senior … Under Armour All-America Game … top 15 at his position by Scout, ESPN, 247 Sports … top 15 prospect from Georgia by ESPN, Scout … also a basketball and track letterman … cousin of former Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Sal Cannella (TE, 6-5, 230; Scottsdale (Ariz.) CC; St. Viator HS; Arlington Heights, Ill.): Decorated tight end who excels as a pass catcher … 29 receptions for 449 yards and seven scores in 2016 at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College for Coach Doug Madoski … first team all-WSFL/ACCAC … ESPN No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end … Scout and 247 Sports four-star ranking … all-area and all-Northwest at St. Viator (Ill.) High for Coach Brandon New … 31 catches for 521 yards and seven TD as a senior … also all-conference and all-area in basketball … honor roll and ambassadors club … brother Cosimo played baseball at Missouri Western and in the Texas Rangers’ farm system … studying in the College of Human Sciences

Anders Carlson (K, 6-3, 185; Classical Academy; Colorado Springs, Colo.): The nation’s highest-rated prep kicker … played for Coach David Bervig and the Classical Academy Titans … went 13-23 on field goal attempts with a long of 51 and a perfect 49-49 on extra point attempts … Under Armour All-America Game … top-rated kicker by ESPN and Scout, a top three ranking from Rivals and top 10 by 247 Sports … top 10 prospect from the state of Colorado by ESPN, 247 Sports and Scout … a three-sport star in football, basketball, and soccer … brother of current Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson

Carlito Gonzalez (DB, 6-1, 195; Stephenson HS; Decatur, Ga.): Hard-hitting safety prospect who played for Coach Ron Gartrell and the Region 6-AAAAA Champion Stephenson Jaguars … Class 6A Georgia all-region coaches team … top 50 safety by all recruiting services … one of the top 75 players from Georgia according to ESPN and Rivals, in the top 40 by 247 Sports and one of the top five safeties from Georgia according to Scout … also ran track in high school

Noah Igbinoghene (WR, 5-11, 190; Hewitt-Trussville HS; Trussville, Ala.): Speedy wide receiver for Coach Josh Floyd and the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies … had more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 18 TD in 12 games his senior year … all-USA Today Alabama first team … ASWA Class 7A all-state first team … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … top 60 wide receiver according to ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals … a top 25 receiver by Scout … top 25 player from Alabama via ESPN, top 15 Alabama player as evaluated by 247 Sports, Scout and Rivals … also ran track in high school … parents were Olympic track athletes

Alec Jackson (DL, 6-5, 280; Jefferson Davis HS; Montgomery, Ala.): Big-bodied defensive lineman for Coach Lee Carter and the Jefferson Davis Volunteers … credited with six sacks, 60 tackles, nine TFL his senior season … finished with 138 career tackles, 13.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … all-USA Today Alabama first team … ASWA Class 7A all-state second team … top 75 defensive lineman according to 247 Sports and a top 50 defensive lineman by ESPN and Scout … top 40 in-state defensive lineman by ESPN and 247 Sports … top three Alabama defensive lineman by Scout

Traivon Leonard (DB, 6-0, 190; Oxbridge Academy; West Palm Beach, Fla.): Instinctive defensive back for Coach Brendan Kent at Oxbridge Academy … had 10 career interceptions and 57 total tackles for the ThunderWolves … first team all-county and second team all-state … TCPalm Super 11top 50 defensive back according to ESPN, top 100 via Scout, and top 125 by 247 Sports … top 150 in Florida by ESPN, 247 Sports … top 15 defensive back out of Florida by Scout … also played basketball … Pathfinder award

T.D. Moultry (LB, 6-2, 230; Jackson-Olin HS; Birmingham, Ala.): High-motor linebacker who primarily plays on the outside … MaxPreps first team All-America for Coach Tim Vakakes and the Jackson-Olin Mustangs … all-USA Today Alabama first team … ASWA Class 6A all-state first team … U.S. Army All-American Bowl … top 300 player according to ESPN, top 125 player by 247 Sports and Scout, and top 100 overall player from Scout … ESPN top 20 linebacker; Scout and Rivals top 10 LB; 247 Sports third best linebacker in the country … ESPN top 15, Scout top 10, and 247 Sports and Rivals top five in Alabama … also played basketball

Jordyn Peters (DB, 6-1, 185; Muscle Shoals HS; Muscle Shoals, Ala.): Elusive, hard-hitting safety who played for Coach Scott Basden and the Muscle Shoals Trojans … all-USA Today Alabama second team … ASWA Class 6A all-state second team … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … top 100 safety according to 247 Sports and Scout, and ESPN top 40 safety … 247 Sports top 50 player from Alabama, ESPN top 25, Scout fourth best safety in the state … also a basketball and track and field letterman … National Honor Society … dad played basketball at William and Mary

John Samuel Shenker (TE, 6-4, 240; Colquitt County HS; Moultrie, Ga.): Versatile athlete for Coach Rush Propst and the Colquitt County High School Packers … as a senior, had 30 receptions for 451 yards and two touchdowns … a top 100 tight end according to 247 Sports and the third best tight end in Georgia via Scout … first team all-state … regional special teams player of year … standout infielder on 2015 and 2016 state champion baseball teams at Deerfield-Windsor … USA Baseball U17 national team development program roster … father played football at Harding University

Jarrett Stidham (QB, 6-2, 210; McLennan CC; Stephenville HS; Stephenville, Texas): Five-star quarterback transfer who was the nation’s top-rated dual-threat signalcaller coming out of the prep ranks … ESPN No. 1 JUCO prospect … student at McLennan Community College during autumn, 2016 … played 2015 season at Baylor, where he was 75-109 passing for 1,265 yards and 12 TD as a true freshman … three-time all-state selection for Coach Joseph Gillespie at Stephenville (Texas) High … Under Armour All-America Game … Elite 11 … District 3-4A MVP as a junior … career passing totals of 6,516 yards and 80 TD; career rushing of 1,790 yards and 29 scores … all-district in basketball and also ran track … avid outdoorsman … studying in the College of Liberal Arts

Bill Taylor (LS, 6-4, 240; American Christian Academy; Tuscaloosa, Ala.): Athletic long snapper who played for Coach Chris Smelley at American Christian Academy … five-star prospect rated No. 2 nationally by Kohl’s Kicking ... four-year starter for the Patriots … National Honor Society … dad was a long snapper and linebacker at Alabama

Austin Troxell (OL, 6-7, 315; Madison Academy; Gurley, Ala.): Versatile lineman who played both sides of the line of scrimmage for Coach Grant Reynolds and the Madison Academy Mustangs … first team ASWA all-state and Class 4A all-Region 7 team … Under Armour All-America Game … ranked in ESPN’s top 300 overall players and is a top 200 player according to 247 Sports and Scout … consensus top 25 overall offensive tackle … Rivals and ESPN top 15 player from Alabama … 247 Sports state top 10 … Scout No. 2 lineman in the state … also played basketball

Tyrone Truesdell (DL, 6-3, 335; Lucy Laney HS; Augusta, Ga.): Run-stuffing defensive lineman who played for Coach Rodney McFadden and the Lucy Laney Wildcats … 39 tackles, seven TFL, 2.5 sacks as a senior … Border Bowl Team Georgia … Augusta Chronicle Dream 16 … first team all-Region 4AA and all-area … ESPN four-star rating … ranked among Top 40 prospects at his position by 247 Sports, ESPN, Rivals … Top 50 prospect from state of Georgia by Scout, Rivals, ESPN, 247 Sports … also throws the shot put

JaTarvious Whitlow (WR, 6-0, 200; LaFayette HS; LaFayette, Ala.): Talented athlete who is a three-sport all-state performer … ASWA Class 2A back of the year for Coach James Lucas’ Bulldogs … passed for 2,292 yards, 29 touchdowns and rushed for 2,147 yards, 30 touchdowns as a senior … Offense/Defense All-American Bowl offensive MVP … 247 Sports ranks him among top 25 prospects in Alabama … all-state in basketball and finalist for player of the year … selected for AHSAA North-South basketball all-star game … state champion in the long jump, triple jump, 200 meters and 400 meters

Alaric Williams (RB, 6-1, 210; Southside HS; Southside, Ala.): Multi-talented athlete who projects as a running back … played for Coach Ron Daugherty and the Southside Panthers … gained 550 yards and seven TD in only four games … ASWA Class 6A second team all-state … top 250 player according to ESPN and 247 Sports ... Rivals top 200 … a top 25 running back according to ESPN, top 15 via Rivals, and top 10 by 247 Sports … a top 15 overall player from Alabama by ESPN, 247 Sports, top 10 by Rivals … also ran track

Malik Willis (QB, 6-1, 185; Roswell HS, Atlanta, Ga.): Quarterback prospect who enrolled in January … played his senior season for Coach John Ford at Roswell High, leading the Hornets to the Class 7A state title game … passed for 2,562 yards and rushed for 1,033 as a senior, accounting for 37 touchdowns … Class 7A AJC offensive player of year and first team all-state … played his sophomore and junior seasons at Westlake High … four-star rating from Scout … also a baseball letterman … honor roll student … his uncle James Anderson played 11 seasons in the NFL … studying in the College of Business

Chandler Wooten (LB, 6-2, 225; North Cobb HS, Acworth, Ga.): Productive edge rusher who enrolled in January … registered 124 tackles and 15 TFL as a senior at North Cobb High … Class 7A all-state and regional defensive player of the year for Coach Shane Queen … Under Armour All-America Game … studying in the College of Business.