Etowah County authorities launch 28-day crackdown on crime

Crooks may want to stay out of Etowah County over the next month.

"You break the law, these officers are going to put your butt in jail," Todd Entrekin, Etowah County Sheriff, said.

In Gadsden, the Etowah County Sheriff announced a 28-day crackdown on crime.

Sheriff's deputies will team up with Gadsden police officers to go after crooks operating in neighborhoods.

"There are going to be running road blocks. There are going to be saturated patrols. They are going to get out with people checking places, working the parks, working everything that is high crime areas," Entrekin said.

Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton says drugs are a major problem facing the city and county.

"Our fire department answers three to five calls a day on heroin overdoses. It seems like it is everywhere. Neighborhoods. All over the county, Gadsden," Guyton said.

Law enforcement in Etowah County is sending a loud message. They are cracking down on crime but they are going to need people to help them.

"We are not centering on any minority neighborhood or we are centering on any part of the county. Everything is going to be worked where the citizens say they need extra patrols," Entrekin said.

The 28-day program hopes to have numerous arrests and drugs taken off the streets by the end of the month.

