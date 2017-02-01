Topgolf breaks ground in Birmingham

Topgolf has broken ground on their location in Birmingham.

The company tells us they plan to open in December 2017 and hope to start hiring approximately 500 employees this fall.

Topgolf is a driving range that also feature games and food.

Topgolf Birmingham will cover a two-block area from 24th to 26th streets between 11th and 12th avenues north near the Uptown entertainment district.

