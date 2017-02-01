Troopers say driver may have been speeding in deadly St. Clair County wreck

Troopers say driver may have been speeding in deadly St. Clair C - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

State troopers say speed may be to blame for a deadly wreck in St. Clair County.

Gerail Twyman, 32, was killed early Tuesday morning when his car left the road and hit a tree on Logan Martin Dam Road.

Troopers say Twyman was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from his car.

