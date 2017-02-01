Troopers say driver may have been speeding in deadly St. Clair County wreck

Birmingham Police say Operation Eagle worked and they're extending it another month.More >>
Birmingham Police say Operation Eagle worked and they're extending it another month.More >>
The weekend forecast is a winner! If you're heading to Talladega for the races, the weather will be picture perfect both Saturday and Sunday.More >>
The weekend forecast is a winner! If you're heading to Talladega for the races, the weather will be picture perfect both Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Pell City has a new Chief of Police and he's no stranger to Birmingham.More >>
Pell City has a new Chief of Police and he's no stranger to Birmingham.More >>
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
After an On Your Side Investigation revealed votes cast in Birmingham during the 2016 general election were tied to properties deemed “vacant house fires” in 2015, Jefferson County election officials are working with the city of Birmingham to implement additional checks on voter rolls.More >>
After an On Your Side Investigation revealed votes cast in Birmingham during the 2016 general election were tied to properties deemed “vacant house fires” in 2015, Jefferson County election officials are working with the city of Birmingham to implement additional checks on voter rolls.More >>