J-P: Increasing clouds, slightly cooler

Temperatures are again running about 20 degrees above average with highs in the lower 70s. It feels more like April than February. Expect increasing clouds tonight with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Thursday. Rain chances will be around 40-percent during the afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s.

The spotty showers will continue through Friday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday should be mainly sunny with cool temperatures and lows in the 60s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night with a few showers possible. Expect overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Expect a 40-percent rain chance on Sunday with the best opportunity for rain north of I-20. Highs will reach the mid-60s during the afternoon Sunday. No severe weather is expected and only a small chance for thunderstorms.

Monday should be a bit drier with temperatures in the upper 60s. Rain and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is possible we could see a few strong storms during this timeframe. Forecast have backed off on the instability just a bit since earlier model runs.

