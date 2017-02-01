UAB football adds 9 on NLI Signing Day

The following is a press release from UAB Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Nine newcomers, eight of which hail from the state of Alabama, round out head coach Bill Clark's recruiting class, which also featured 11 midyear signees from December.

The players that signed today were all high school athletes who made substantial contributions to their programs in the state of Alabama and Florida. Five of the nine players Clark inked are from the Birmingham Metro area.

"Today is really exciting because this is our first big high school class since the return and this is our future," head coach Bill Clark said. "We know how important football is to the state of Alabama. Those are the guys we are going to target. When you talk about the Birmingham Metro area, that is a big deal for us. They now see the football commitment at UAB. To get local guys who want to stay home and who see where we're headed is really exciting."

2017 SIGNING CLASS:

DAVID ACFALLE | TRUSSVILLE, ALA. | HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE | DB | 6-0 | 195

Appeared in 32 career games...Had 150 tackles, 115 which were solo...As a senior, had 49 tackles (42 solo) with 10 pass breakups, a sack and an interception...Helped Hewitt-Trussville go 11-1 as a senior and earn the No. 2 overall seed in Class 7A playoffs...Chose UAB over Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, Troy and Western Kentucky.

LOGAN ARNOLD | HAZEL GREEN, ALA. | HAZEL GREEN | WR | 6-5| 220

Represented Alabama in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game...Helped Hazel Green to a 6-4 overall record in 2016...Had 14 catches for 220 yards (15.7 yards/catch)...Also lined up as fullback and lead blocker...Chose UAB over Troy and Central Arkansas.

SPENCER BROWN | MORRIS, ALA. | MORTIMER JORDAN | RB | 6-0 | 230

Named All-Birmingham First Team as a senior...Rushed for 1,972 yards on 304 carries (6.5/YPC)...Had 2,117 all-purpose and tallied 33 total touchdowns...Had six 100-yard rushing games and averaged 151.7 rushing yards per game...Ran for 238 yards and six touchdowns vs. Hayden...Helped Mortimer Jordan finish 10-3 overall and reach the quarterfinals of the Class 5A AHSAA playoffs.

GRAYSON CASH | TRUSSVILLE, ALA. | HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE | RB | 6-0 | 195

Rushed for 1,193 yards on 171 carries for Hewitt-Trussville, good for an average of 99.4 yards per game...Had 20 rushing touchdowns and 27 total touchdowns...Ran for 227 yards with six total touchdowns vs. Manatee and was named the AL.com Player of the Week following that performance...Helped Hewitt-Trussville to an 11-1 overall record and the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A playoffs...Chose UAB over Georgia State.

THOMAS JOHNSTON | SPANISH FORT, ALA. | SPANISH FORT | LB | 6-2 | 225

All-time leading tackler in the state of Alabama (675)...Three-time All-State linebacker...Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A Lineman of the Year...AL.com Player of the Year...Senior Bowl Player of the Year... Named MVP of Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game...Had 195 tackles and 13 TFL as a senior...Started 65 straight games for Spanish Fort...Four-star recruit...Chose UAB over Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa and Ole Miss...Brother Tyler is a quarterback at UAB.

EUGENE MINTER | BIRMINGHAM, ALA. | PARKER | WR | 6-4 | 190

Local product from nearby Parker High School...Had 1,234 career receiving yards of 76 catches, 20 of which were touchdowns...Had 12 receiving touchdowns as a senior...Chose UAB over Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Troy, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

KRISTOPHER MOLL | MIAMI, FLA. | CORAL GABLES | LB | 6-1 | 215

Class 8A All-State Team as a senior...Named First Team All-Miami Dade...Led Coral Gables to an 11-2 overall record as a senior...Had 133 total tackles, 17 TLFs, seven sacks and two pass breakups...Chose UAB over Albany and Valdosta State.

PATRICK NUSS | BIRMINGHAM, ALA. | VESTAVIA HILLS | OL | 6-7 | 285

Local talent from Vestavia Hills...Named First Team All-Birmingham, Second Team All-State...Vestavia Hills finished 5-5 in his senior year...Helped the Rebels rush for 273 yards against Tuscaloosa in a 41-0 shutout victory...Chose UAB over Air Force, ULL, UTSA and Western Kentucky among others.

DYJONN TURNER | FLORENCE, ALA. | FLORENCE | CB | 5-11 | 201



Standout three-year starting cornerback at Florence High School...Tallied 58 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a senior...Twice received Times Daily All-Area team.

Today's nine recruits are in addition to the 11 midyear signees that were inked in December, bringing the total to 20 new players.

