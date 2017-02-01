Vehicle overturns after striking power pole in Mtn. Brook

All Tarrant City Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning due to a power outage.More >>
After an On Your Side Investigation revealed votes cast in Birmingham during the 2016 general election were tied to properties deemed “vacant house fires” in 2015, Jefferson County election officials are working with the city of Birmingham to implement additional checks on voter rolls.More >>
It looked innocent enough: emails from someone you know inviting you to access a Google Doc. However, experts say it was actually a phishing scam dreamed up by a college student.More >>
Center Point firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Shadowwood Circle Friday.More >>
A longtime state senator for Birmingham grabbed attention with his outburst during a budget debate Thursday in the Alabama State House.More >>
