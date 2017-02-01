Arrest warrants issued for Trussville man in dressing room "peeper" case

A Fultondale magistrate has issued two warrants for criminal surveillance against a 43-year-old Trussville man in a peeping tom investigation at a retail store.

Police said the attorney for Matthew David Piell has been notified and will bring his client to police Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

The Pants Store in Trussville contacted police after a customer noticed a man who appeared to be peeping into a dressing room and using his camera phone. Surveillance video captured images of the man and his truck as he drove away.

Police said the warrants represent one count for each victim in the investigation.

