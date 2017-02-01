Surveillance video released in shooting death of Wenonah HS student

New video has been released from a business where a teenage boy collapsed after being shot while walking home from school.

The video shows 17-year-old Juzahris Quintez Webb walking down in the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue with a friend when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

He and the friend ran to Coleman Auto Parts and Sales for help, who released the footage.

"They just ran in the door," said the owner, who declined to give his name. "One was on his knees saying, "They shot me--call the ambulance.'"

"He just started groaning after while."

Webb was shot in the stomach and later died from his injuries after being transported to UAB Hospital.

"He just laid there and basically left," said the owner. "I thought he was gone when they took him to the ambulance."

Police have learned that Webb had recently had several altercations with some boys from his school and in the neighborhood.

Birmingham Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Larry Contri confirmed that the teen attended Wenonah and extended his condolences:

"We were deeply saddened after being notified today that a Wenonah High School student was shot after school while walking along Cedar Avenue. He later succumbed to his injuries at University Hospital. The Birmingham Board of Education, its employees and Wenonah High School extend heartfelt sympathy to the student's family, friends and classmates. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Grief counselors will be available at Wenonah High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to work with students and staff."

Police detained two people they say were in a car that matched the description of the one seen in the video.

Both suspects fled and hit a cruiser before being placed in custody.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.