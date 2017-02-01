Tips on avoiding flooded cars while buying

Consumers everywhere need to be on the lookout for flood-damaged cars in 2017. People are driving hundreds of thousands of waterlogged wrecks right now, according to the latest research. In addition, thousands more will likely surface on used car lots this year, since 19 separate floods – the most-ever on record – swept the nation in 2016. Flood damaged cars rot from the inside out, destroying their mechanical, electrical and safety systems. Professional con men clean up and resell flooded vehicles around the country to unsuspecting buyers. It takes only a few hours to restore them cosmetically, at a minimal cost to the criminals. However, buying these dangerous cars costs people thousands and driving them puts lives at risk. Used car expert Larry Gamache offered help to consumers to avoid being the next victim. Larry shared some of his top tips on how to spot a car scam and outsmart the criminals looking to rip off unsuspecting buyers. To help car buyers, free Carfax Reports are available with every vehicle for sale on their site. In addition, Carfax offers a free flood check at for anyone worried about purchasing a flood damaged car.

