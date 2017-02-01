Former NFL players preview Super Bowl 51 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Former NFL players preview Super Bowl 51

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Mike talked with former NFL and Alabama Running Back Bobby Humphrey and former NFL and Auburn lineman Chris Gray about what it was like to play in the Super Bowl. Catch Super Bowl 51 right here on WBRC on Sunday!

