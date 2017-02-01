Former judge John Carroll on SCOTUS pick

President Donald Trump announced his nomination for the United States Supreme Court last night. He nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch is a 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado. The court has been operating with eight justices since the sudden death last February of Justice Antonin Scalia. If confirmed.... Gorsuch would continue the ideological balance that existed before Scalia's death, with four conservatives, four liberals and Justice Anthony Kennedy as a swing vote between the blocs. Trump selected him from a list of 20 potential justices compiled during the presidential campaign. Former Federal Judge and law professor Judge John Carroll joined us this morning with his thoughts.

